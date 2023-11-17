5 Times Roku's EXmas Made Us Laugh Harder Than Any Other Christmas Movie

When you sit down to watch a Christmas movie, there are a few things that you expect to see; houses overflowing with only the most festive decorations, enthusiastic families in matching sweaters obsessed with everything Christmas, and two people falling hopelessly in love surrounded by the magic of the season. You're probably not expecting to see spiked Christmas cookies and a manger scene complete with a dinosaur baby Jesus, though.

The new Christmas film "EXmas," streaming on Freevee from November 17, 2023, is by far the funniest movie of the season. The plot revolves around Graham (Robbie Amell) and Ali (Leighton Meester), two exes who have been broken up for months. When Graham returns home for Christmas, he's in for a shock as Ali is staying with his family for the holidays.

Upset that his folks don't seem to see how evil she is for breaking his heart, Graham sets out to prove that Ali can't be trusted. However, what ensues is a series of holiday hijinks that just might see them falling back in love. What keeps this 2023 holiday movie from falling into the "been there, done that" category is its unexpected sense of humor. So get ready to laugh until you cry and cry until you laugh while watching "EXmas" this festive season.