The Sweet Morning Ritual Chip And Joanna Gaines Still Do After 20 Years Together
HGTV and Magnolia Network icons Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in May 2023, and Chip's anniversary message to his wife couldn't be sweeter. 2023 is also the 20-year anniversary of their Magnolia business. The construction-savvy couple spoke with People in November 2023 about how their relationship has changed over time, and how they themselves have changed (and become more similar to each other). In that interview, they also disclosed a tradition that, after all that time as husband and wife, they still adhere to every morning: sharing their dreams from the night prior.
"Mine are real practical," Chip told the outlet. "Jo's are always funny. She's got these really vivid dreams — big adventure and all this Technicolor." Joanna then told Chip, "You've rubbed off on me. I think that's the beauty of relationships in general."
Chip and Joanna have been upfront about their love for each other — and also how the success they've garnered with their business exceeded their initial dream (not a dream from sleeping this time, but a goal).
Chip and Joanna's dream used to be much smaller
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines were interviewed on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" by co-host Jenna Bush Hager and her sister, Barbara Bush, prior to the premiere of their show "Fixer Upper: The Hotel." The Texas-based couple explained that their business Magnolia started as just one store in 2003. Now, it's exploded into an entire brand. Bush Hager asked for their thoughts comparing their present situation to their past. Chip made a joke about all the kids they have now (five total), and Joanna compared their past dreams to their current careers.
"I think it's the idea that what was in our hearts as a dream was just this small little shop," she said. "Doing some renovations in town." Chip added, "Something much simpler, yeah."
They also discussed how they are able to succeed as both a married couple and partners in business. Joanna said, "Part of it is just that partnership and that understanding of like, Chip's strengths, what lane that he stays in. My strengths, my weaknesses, what lanes I stay in."
Joanna said Chip influenced her to boldly try new things
Even with their immense success, both personally and professionally, things have not been perfect for Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines. The first years of their marriage were tumultuous, and the duo has their fair share of controversies. However, they both seem to be happy with the trajectory of their lives and relationship. In another People interview from November 2023, Joanna elaborated on how she's been trying new things — such as horseback riding and beekeeping.
She told the outlet how when she looks back on her life, she doesn't want to realize she only worked. Joanna added, "It is more fun to be married to a Chip, than a Joanna. So I'm sorry for all those years where I was a bit of a dud."
Grinning, Chip replied, "You were a stick in the mud for quite some time. You're really starting to catch your second wind." He added how the two of them have sort of swapped, and he's a little more serious than before. When Joanna said, "You've rubbed off on me," Chip remarked how "It's fun to watch your partner grow and evolve, and become stronger and better. I'm so proud of her."