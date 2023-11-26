The Sweet Morning Ritual Chip And Joanna Gaines Still Do After 20 Years Together

HGTV and Magnolia Network icons Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in May 2023, and Chip's anniversary message to his wife couldn't be sweeter. 2023 is also the 20-year anniversary of their Magnolia business. The construction-savvy couple spoke with People in November 2023 about how their relationship has changed over time, and how they themselves have changed (and become more similar to each other). In that interview, they also disclosed a tradition that, after all that time as husband and wife, they still adhere to every morning: sharing their dreams from the night prior.

"Mine are real practical," Chip told the outlet. "Jo's are always funny. She's got these really vivid dreams — big adventure and all this Technicolor." Joanna then told Chip, "You've rubbed off on me. I think that's the beauty of relationships in general."

Chip and Joanna have been upfront about their love for each other — and also how the success they've garnered with their business exceeded their initial dream (not a dream from sleeping this time, but a goal).