HGTV's Jonathan Scott Nearly Lost Zooey Deschanel's Engagement Ring In A Foreign Country

If HGTV star Jonathan Scott thought he was nervous proposing to his "New Girl" girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, he was in for an even more intense swarm of stomach butterflies when he realized he almost lost her stunning Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring retailing at $41,300. (After all, the couple's engagement details might've been over-the-moon sweet, but a goofball like Scott was bound to make a goof or two, right?)

Scott shared his near brush with disaster in a November 2023 interview with Today, explaining that the day after he proposed to Deschanel at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, he, his new fiancée, and Deschanel's two kids, Elsie and Charlie, went to Paris. The "Property Brothers" star recalled thinking, "Great, I'm organized, I've got it all together."

Well, maybe not. Per Scott, he realized he had left all their valuables — the diamond ring, passports, money, and credit cards — in the safe at their Scotland hotel. What's worse? Scott came to this gut-dropping conclusion at the airport.