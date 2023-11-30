General Hospital's Rena Sofer Is Right: Soaps Provide Community Missing From Today's World

Many of us can fondly recall a time when our mother or grandmother was done with their morning routine, and shortly after noon, it was time to escape from reality to watch their "stories" — or soap operas. After several hours of this every weekday for years, we couldn't help but get sucked into these larger-than-life stories. While a lot of folks found school or work became major priorities over watching them with ma or grandma, millions were hooked and continue to watch the four remaining sudsers: "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Days of Our Lives," and "General Hospital."

In a report posted on May 23, 2023, Psychology Today explained that loneliness has become an epidemic, but multigenerational families that watch soaps find comfort and stability in seeing the same faces on their television screens day in and day out. The site explained that soap characters can become like "emotional anchors" after decades of welcoming them into your home, and fans have created a community by connecting over a shared passion.

On November 29, TV Insider posted an interview with "GH" star Rena Sofer (Lois Cerullo), who understands the importance of soap operas. "There's an epidemic of loneliness in this country. It's only getting worse with social media, Zooms, and the pandemic," she stated, adding, "So often soap operas get a bad rap, which is unfortunate." She went on to elaborate on how soaps are beneficial to viewers.