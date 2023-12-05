How Did Alina Habba Meet Donald Trump?
Former President Donald Trump is one of America's wealthiest and most controversial men, frequently making headlines for his numerous legal battles. Despite the many allegations leveled against him, which include fraud and sexual assault, Trump has managed to avoid a prison sentence. As a renowned businessman, his evasion of the consequences of the law might be attributed to his use of big law firms. However, that is not the case.
Trump's freedom is primarily due to the effectiveness of his lawyer, Alina Habba. A managing partner at a small firm in New Jersey, Habba first gained national fame when Trump retained her services to sue his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times in September 2021. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, Trump has continued to work with Habba, whom he met at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's golf club was only a short distance from Habba's firm. Although the lawyer didn't have a history of handling high-profile cases, many club members spoke highly of her to Trump (via BNN Bloomberg).
Since handling her first "Trump" case, Habba has represented the former president in much bigger cases to mixed results. While several of Trump's lawyers, including Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, have faced legal repercussions, Habba has successfully kept herself and her client out of jail. Considering that Donald Trump made history as the first president to be arrested after serving office, this is a feat.
Who is Alina Habba?
Alina Habba, Donald Trump's legal ace, was born to two Iraqi immigrants, Saad F. Habba and Janan Habba, in Summit, New Jersey, on March 25, 1984. Her parents fled Iraq to avoid the persecution of Catholic Arabs in the 1980s before having Alina and her siblings. Alina's father is a widely recognized doctor and has received multiple awards in gastroenterology, which focuses on the digestive system. He is also known for discovering a medical syndrome, the "Habba Syndrome," in 2000.
Alina graduated from Kent Place School in 2002 before attending Lehigh University. Despite making waves as a lawyer, her initial career choice was political science. She earned a bachelor's degree in 2005 before working as a merchandiser in the fashion industry at Marc Jacobs. However, Alina soon decided to make the bold career choice to study law at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania.
Her decision was influenced by a lawyer who'd visited her all-girls school and her desire to climb the financial ladder. Alina began her law career with a yearlong clerkship with a New Jersey Superior Court judge before working at two private firms over the next eight years. In 2020, Alina started her firm, Habba Madaio & Associates.
Rumors suggest Trump hired Alina Habba for her looks
Alina Habba has faced heavy backlash since she took Donald Trump as a client. The New Jersey lawyer has faced several threats and criticism for her methods and client choice. There have been offensive insinuations from some sources that Trump hired Alina because of her appearance. In an interview with the New York Post, Alina addressed the rumor, saying, "Just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer." In addition to facing sexist remarks, Alina has also been the recipient of harassing phone calls and threatening emails due to her association with the former president.
However, considering everything we know about Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, it appears unlikely that she would be easily deterred from representing Trump. The former president has consistently praised his lawyer, noting that her fees are more reasonable than those of larger law firms. Irrespective of her policies and beliefs, it's inspiring to watch strong and talented women make names for themselves despite sexist barriers.