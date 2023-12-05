How Did Alina Habba Meet Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump is one of America's wealthiest and most controversial men, frequently making headlines for his numerous legal battles. Despite the many allegations leveled against him, which include fraud and sexual assault, Trump has managed to avoid a prison sentence. As a renowned businessman, his evasion of the consequences of the law might be attributed to his use of big law firms. However, that is not the case.

Trump's freedom is primarily due to the effectiveness of his lawyer, Alina Habba. A managing partner at a small firm in New Jersey, Habba first gained national fame when Trump retained her services to sue his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times in September 2021. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, Trump has continued to work with Habba, whom he met at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump's golf club was only a short distance from Habba's firm. Although the lawyer didn't have a history of handling high-profile cases, many club members spoke highly of her to Trump (via BNN Bloomberg).

Since handling her first "Trump" case, Habba has represented the former president in much bigger cases to mixed results. While several of Trump's lawyers, including Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, have faced legal repercussions, Habba has successfully kept herself and her client out of jail. Considering that Donald Trump made history as the first president to be arrested after serving office, this is a feat.