The Stunning Transformation Of Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal isn't your run-of-the-mill celebrity; she exudes a unique radiance. Her bio on X, formerly known as Twitter, is a testament to her positive outlook: "Hey! This is the official Nina Agdal Twitter. Love life and life will love you back" — those are good vibes we absolutely adore. This is the story of a girl next door from a charming Danish town who rose to fame as a model in the United States. From gracing the runways of Victoria's Secret to landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Agdal has risen from strength to strength.
Now in her 30s, Nina Agdal is thriving. Her talent, ambition, and the unwavering support of her family have set the stage for a remarkable career in fashion and fitness. The model has launched her own wellness technique, The Agdal Method, and it's flying. She also captured the heart of one of YouTube's highest-grossing stars, Logan Paul. The chemistry between these two is palpable. Together, they are soaring to new heights. However, in September 2023, she faced some difficulty when her fiancé's MMA rival attempted to tarnish her image by posting a nonconsensual "sexually explicit photograph" (via ESPN). Agdal swiftly obtained a restraining order, and Logan Paul emerged victorious at the end of the MMA fight. Through it all, Agdal demonstrated resilience, determination, and most notably, a good heart.
She grew up in a small town in Denmark
"Fairytale" might be the word to describe Nina Agdal's childhood. The picturesque town of Hillerød in Denmark where she grew even has a castle. She has two parents whom she features on her Instagram feed regularly, and has one brother. On "The Dream Bigger Podcast" in 2021, Agdal described her childhood as normal and healthy. She joked about how she took all of her mom's home-cooked meals for granted. Soon enough, her simple Danish family life changed forever when she was discovered by Elite Models while walking down the street in her hometown. "They were like, 'Do you want to be a model?'" she told Fox News. "I thought about it but didn't think too much about it. And then I was like, 'Let's just try it.' That's how it all started."
This serendipitous encounter opened doors to a glamorous career that would see her gracing the covers of top fashion magazines and walking the runways for renowned designers. Despite the glitz and glamour of her later life, Agdal remains grounded, attributing her success to her upbringing and the values instilled in her during her formative years. Her childhood experiences in Denmark continue to influence her, as she uses her platform to advocate for a healthy and active lifestyle.
A childhood defined by a sporting spirit
You wouldn't want to compete against Nina Agdal on the courts — this girl knows her stuff. In 2012, she posted a picture on Instagram of her as a child on a basketball court with a caption that read, "Throwback Thursday. God I miss playing basketball." Agdal loved basketball so much that when she settled in the U.S., she chose an apartment that had an indoor basketball court in her building so she could play whenever she wanted. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Agdal confirmed that basketball is her "favorite sport."
Agdal's childhood was dedicated to sports and the outdoors. From a young age, she displayed a natural athleticism, participating in basketball and cycling to school. And her family was sporty, too. Her dad coached her brother's soccer team and her brother almost went pro. Agdal's active lifestyle laid the foundation for the fit and healthy image she would later bring to the modeling world. She spent many hours dedicated to dancing. Back in Denmark, she danced hip-hop competitively for almost a decade. Four to five days out of the week she was doing a sport and competing on the weekend. "You had all these costumes — mine was yellow and green, with a lot of glitter," she shared in her interview on "The Dream Bigger Podcast."
She arrived in the U.S. at 18
In 2010, Nina Agdal left her country and continent for the United States. In an interview with Maxim in 2017, Agdal revealed how she arrived in Miami with $40 to her name and a piece of paper with the address of the apartment where she was staying. On "The Dream Bigger Podcast," the model shared how she was fresh off the proverbial boat and in tears soon after leaving Departures because no taxi would pick her up as they were all rushing to Arrivals. One taxi driver felt pity for the tongue-tied beauty and gave her a lift from the airport.
Agdal managed to find her way through her first months in a baptism by fire. She moved in with a Spanish model, who spoke as little English as Agdal. Fortunately, an American moved in with them and urged the girls to speak English as much as they could, no matter how bad they sounded. Her new English-speaking friend took Agdal under her wing and started taking her out. When Agdal landed a campaign with Victoria's Secret, her career started hotting up. As she explained on the podcast, if you're a model and you've got Victoria's Secret on your C.V., doors open. In 2012, the determined Dane appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the first time and was named Sports Illustrated's "Rookie of the Year."
Sports Illustrated was Nina's big break
In an interview with Nylon, Nina Agdal shared that "a dream would be to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Whether it's one year from now or in five years, I don't care, it's just a dream of mine." She wasn't to know at the time, but two years later, the model would have her big career break. In 2014, she appeared on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
During an interview with Elle, Agdal described how she felt finding out she made the cover. "I was in Palm Springs on a Skype call. I see Chrissy and Lily and then MJ [Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue] walks in with a big poster and, I can't really tell what it is, but I see three butts and then I figured [it out]. I freaked out, had tears in my eyes, and think I started dancing actually. It was surreal for a moment." On Instagram she shared a picture of the coveted cover and rejoiced, saying, "THIS is everything." After the prestige of the Sports Illustrated cover, big-name modeling gigs started pouring in for Agdal, and her career was set.
Her relationship with food and exercise has improved
These days, Nina Agdal's food game is all about keeping it real and balanced. The Danish supermodel and actress, known for her killer looks, doesn't buy into strict diets or stringent food rules.
In 2016, Agdal's food and fitness diary was shared by StyleCaster in an exclusive piece. Back then, the model revealed that her diet consisted mostly of Greek yogurt with honey. On "The Dream Bigger Podcast" in 2021, she shared how she used to have an unhealthy relationship with diet and exercise. "I was working out four hours a day some years." She mentioned how being a model can be equated to being an athlete. "Whatever your body type and body size is, your job is to look the best and feel the best at all times, even though you're traveling, not able to get on your normal routine, not sleeping, you don't have access to real food and ingredients. Your job is to look like a million dollars at all times of the day and all year."
Thankfully, Agdal's approach has changed since the early days of her fitness journey. She's big on spreading the love for body positivity. With The Agdal Method, she wants everyone to feel good about themselves and find a healthy lifestyle that works for them. In the glam world of modeling, she's a breath of fresh air, promoting a more balanced approach to food and life.
Writing an open letter about body shaming marked a turning point in Nina Agdal's career
At the start of 2018, Nina Agdal made waves in the modeling industry when she published a statement on X titled, "An Open Letter to the Fashion & Publishing Industry." It was a vulnerable and honest share about how some players in her industry put such pressure on models and how she was so ill-treated. After coming back from a break, Agdal was signed up for a cover shoot but the publishing house pulled her from the campaign saying her appearance "deviated from her portfolio." She also wrote that the publisher "claimed my look did not fit their market" and that she couldn't fit into the sample sizes, which Agdal said was a lie.
"Today I'm disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry," Agdal shared in her statement. "I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16-year-old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits." Unintentionally, becoming a spokesperson for body shaming worked in Agdal's favor. She landed an impressive job with American Eagle Outfitters' innerwear brand Aerie which is renowned for not airbrushing its models. Soon after Agdal published her statement, she would get stopped in the street. "Girls and parents come up to me and are like, 'Thank you for sharing that.' That's what really matters to me," she told Glamour.
Nina prioritizes self-care and growing her business
Now in her 30s, model Nina Agdal is shifting gears as her priorities change. While her 20s were all about conquering the professional modeling scene and partying, she is now steering toward a more focused path. When she was 27, Nina started going to therapy to tackle her anxiety. Since then, she's been open about her mental health journey. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2019, she said she'd made it her New Year's resolution to start therapy and begin working on herself. She was also studying to become a health coach, perhaps foretelling her future business venture. In 2020, she launched her fitness app, The Agdal Method.
"I was quite busy over the past several years, and I neglected myself in many areas," Agdal shared in an interview with The Daily Front Row in 2023. "I'm basically picking up some of the pieces I was struggling with for a while, both physically and mentally, so I can be stronger. This pertains to both personal and business success. Therapy, meditation, prioritizing physical/mental health, and spending time figuring out how I can feel my best have been big priorities."
She's a boss babe
While many know of Kayla Itsines and her exercise empire, fitness enthusiasts now have Nina Agdal, too. The model and fitness influencer launched her app The Agdal Method in 2020. "I wanted to create The Agdal Method to start spreading the word that it's not about how long you spend in the gym, going to a workout for 60 minutes and torturing yourself, or only drinking green juices and eating lettuce," she told W Magazine.
On the app, Agdal provides daily workouts that see you through the week, as well as a nutrition guide and recipes. She also has exclusive exercise programs like a two-week challenge called "Back to You" and a three-week program called "Toned in 21." Agdal certainly knows a thing or two about fitness, having been sporty all of her life and a being professional model, which she believes is akin to being a pro athlete. Her approach to fitness is known to be personal and relatable and she's been called a "leader in the health and wellness world" (via Instagram).
Nina had many famous boyfriends, but she owns the limelight now
It's true, there is something stellar about Nina Agdal; she has that glow about her. It could be all the exercising and mindfulness that the wellness entrepreneur is committed to these days. In the last decade, she's been seen on the arm of many a famous lad. But if you compare photos from her past with Nina Agdal 2.0, it's clear that the model is outcompeting her beaus.
Agdal briefly dated Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, in 2013 before he reconnected with his ex, Behati Prinsloo. She was also rumored to have dated Joe Jonas once. In 2016, the swimsuit model jetted to exotic locations around the globe with her then-boyfriend and playboy, Leonardo Dicaprio, but the two broke up amicably in 2017. One of her longest celebrity relationships was with Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of Christie Brinkley (who also graced the pages of Sports Illustrated). They were together for four years, ending things in 2021. Now, at the height of her career, she is at the center of our attention. All eyes are on the bubbly Nina Agdal and her fiancé, YouTube star Logan Paul.
She got engaged to Logan Paul in 2023
It turns out that the charismatic influencer, professional wrestler, and YouTube star, Logan Paul, is completely head over heels in love with Nina Agdal. You'll pick it up on a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive" (yep he's a podcaster too) where the dynamic duo revisited their first hook-up and romantic engagement. Their connection is undeniable. "It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!" Agdal shared in an interview with The Daily Front Row.
On his podcast, Paul shared how much Agdal means to him and how his connection to her felt unique. Paul is a goner but in the best way possible. When the couple started dating, they consciously decided to keep their relationship under wraps, given their status as public figures. Six months in, they unveiled their love to the world via Instagram. In the post, Agdal wrote, "2022, the beginning of me and you."
Paul proposed to his "best friend" at her favorite hotel in Lake Como, Italy in July 2023. He chose to have the whole thing secretly filmed and then posted it on YouTube, which Agdal said she's glad he did. "I wanted the Logang to get their piece of it too," she said on "Impaulsive" one month after their engagement. When asked on the podcast about the possibility of children, Agdal asserted, "We're figuring it out."