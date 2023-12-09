Why Michael Strahan Divorced His First Wife (& Where They Stand Today)

TV host Michael Strahan is best known for his career in sports media, but his personal life has made headlines, too. Over the years, the former football player has divorced twice and had several public relationships that ended for one reason or another. In 2016, he told People that going through a divorce was more difficult than he thought. Strahan added, "It was also a learning experience, and I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time — and some who aren't around anymore."

The "Good Morning America" co-host divorced his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1996 after four years of marriage. They have two children together, a boy and a girl. In 1999, he tied the knot with Jean Muggli and fathered two other children, Sophia and Isabella. Unfortunately, their relationship ended seven years later — and Strahan lost a ton of money in his divorce from Muggli.

His second marriage was allegedly riddled with problems. Strahan claimed that his ex-wife was abusive toward their two twin daughters (per People), which led to a messy custody battle. His first marriage, on the other hand, ended on good terms, leaving fans wondering what went wrong.