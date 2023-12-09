Why Michael Strahan Divorced His First Wife (& Where They Stand Today)
TV host Michael Strahan is best known for his career in sports media, but his personal life has made headlines, too. Over the years, the former football player has divorced twice and had several public relationships that ended for one reason or another. In 2016, he told People that going through a divorce was more difficult than he thought. Strahan added, "It was also a learning experience, and I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time — and some who aren't around anymore."
The "Good Morning America" co-host divorced his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1996 after four years of marriage. They have two children together, a boy and a girl. In 1999, he tied the knot with Jean Muggli and fathered two other children, Sophia and Isabella. Unfortunately, their relationship ended seven years later — and Strahan lost a ton of money in his divorce from Muggli.
His second marriage was allegedly riddled with problems. Strahan claimed that his ex-wife was abusive toward their two twin daughters (per People), which led to a messy custody battle. His first marriage, on the other hand, ended on good terms, leaving fans wondering what went wrong.
Michael Strahan didn't reveal the reason he divorced Wanda Hutchins
Michael Strahan grew up in Mannheim, Germany, where his parents moved when he was nine years old. This is where he met Wanda Hutchins, with whom he had a relationship while splitting his time between Germany and Texas, his birthplace. Both of them were still in school and grew up in military families. "She was beautiful. I couldn't believe that she wanted to go out with me, that she loved me," Strahan confessed in his book, "Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life" (via AmoMama).
"I was shy, and although I liked to joke around, I mostly liked the quiet time of talking one-on-one. Wanda knew all of that, and she loved me," he added. The former football player was also happy that his parents were fond of Hutchins and saw her as part of the family. His goal at the time was to make a career in sports, but he had to change his plans when Hutchins got pregnant. He married her in 1992, shortly after she gave birth to their first child, Tanita Strahan.
The couple relocated to Houston, Texas, and welcomed their second child, Michael Strahan Jr., in 1994. The TV host and his wife parted ways two years later, but the reason behind their split is unknown. "Wanda and I decided that while we would no longer be married, we would always be family," Strahan wrote in his book.
The Good Morning America co-host remained close to his children
Following his divorce, the former athlete agreed to pay $2,500 per month for child support, which was quite a lot of money back in 2006. His ex-wife and their children left the house where they lived in Houston, Texas, and moved to Germany. During this time, Michael Strahan visited his family and made an effort to be part of his children's lives. "I was constantly on planes and phones," he told People. "But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."
His daughter, Tanita Strahan, relocated to the U.S. when she entered high school and later became a visual artist. Similarly, Michael Strahan Jr. left Germany and moved to Houston at age 11. According to their father, they get along with their siblings from Strahan's second marriage, despite their differences. "You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers," the TV host told People.
Strahan's first wife, Wanda Hutchins, made a career as an interior designer. She started her own business, Wandaful Home Designs, and leads a quiet life away from the spotlight. The former football player got engaged to model Nicole Murphy in 2009, but their relationship ended after five years. Strahan started dating Kayla Quick in 2015, and they were still together in 2023.