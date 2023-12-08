Here's What Happened Rick Hoffman After Suits Ended

You likely remember Rick Hoffman for his abrasive yet entertaining character Louis Litt on "Suits." Litt is a corporate attorney with a competitive nature. Throughout the show, he is constantly going head to head with Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht), a senior partner at the law firm, and Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), the new associate with a suspect resume. But despite his combative nature, Litt won over the hearts of many fans with his occasional softer side and his love for cats. The USA Network show ran for nine seasons, and Louis Litt was a key player in all of them.

And since going off the air, "Suits" has not been forgotten. In fact, "Suits" resurged in popularity when it found its way to streaming platforms such as Netflix. The show attracted both new fans and past viewers who wanted to delve back into the familiar stories and characters. Years after the series ended, "Suits" broke a record for being the top streamed show for 12 weeks consecutively (via The Hollywood Reporter).

With the series wrapped, the "Suits" cast moved on to other projects. That includes Hoffman, who has continued his acting career on both big and small screens and has had some surprising and meme-worthy moments in the spotlight.