Steve Harvey Didn't Mince Words Giving Keke Palmer Dating Advice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Known for keeping it real, Steve Harvey's dating advice for Keke Palmer is resurfacing online amid her family troubles. The "Nope" actor made an appearance on "Steve" in 2019, in which Harvey questioned Palmer's dating choices. Palmer quipped that Harvey was constantly trying to set her up with rich men, many of whom still weren't the right choice. "I don't need the billionaires, I just want the simple simple stuff," Palmer explained to the television audience.
The "Family Feud" host rebutted: "Uncle Steve ain't trying to get you with no billionaire. He's trying to get you with somebody that has a plan to have something." He continued, advising Palmer to choose a partner with aspirations rather than providing a luxurious lifestyle to someone who hasn't earned it. Many fans connected Harvey's words of wisdom to Palmer's issues with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son.
Palmer famously exchanged social media words with Jackson in July 2023, when he decided to respond to a video of Usher serenading Palmer at his Las Vegas performance. In the footage, Palmer wore a sheer bodycon dress while dancing with the R&B star. "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom," Jackson tweeted, which instantly set off a social media firestorm (per Page Six). Fans called attention to Jackson's lack of accolades, compared to Palmer's impressive career. "I hate to agree with Steve Harvey of all people, but ... " one fan said (presumably referring to Harvey's controversial career).
Steve Harvey also gives his daughters valuable lessons on dating
Renowned for his bestselling book-turned-movie "Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man," Steve Harvey has become more than just a comedian, he's a mentor imparting invaluable wisdom about understanding men to women everywhere. This includes his four beloved daughters. However, when it comes to his youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, Steve takes the role of an overprotective father to new a level, ensuring that she navigates the dating scene correctly.
Lori's romantic endeavors with high-profile figures, from actor Michael B. Jordan to professional soccer player Memphis Depay, have only intensified Steve's commitment to protecting his daughter's heart. Regardless of the impressive achievements of Lori's suitors, Steve remains vigilant, exercising caution before extending his approval. "I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you [are] cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her," he told People.
Lori, in turn, has gathered pearls of wisdom from her father's teachings. She revealed her father's golden advice to E! News: "Remember that you are the prize always," (via Essence). She continued, offering a glimpse into the empowering mindset Steve has instilled in her: "It just means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace. Not settling for less than what I know I deserve."
Keke is now facing trouble with her ex-boyfriend
Issues between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson became public in July 2023, after Jackson went on a social media tirade criticizing Palmer for wearing a revealing outfit at an Usher performance. The drama escalated as Jackson continued: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," (per Buzzfeed). Almost instantly, Twitter fans criticized Jackson, accusing him of mom-shaming and manipulative behavior.
The incident led Palmer to release a song with Usher titled "Boyfriend," but in November 2023, things took a turn for the worse. Palmer filed for sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, alleging multiple instances of physical abuse at the hands of Jackson. Palmer also submitted a request for and was granted a domestic violence restraining order, reported USA Today.
In the court filing, Palmer claimed that multiple instances of emotional and physical abuse occurred throughout their two-year relationship. She also included images from their at-home security footage of Jackson assaulting her on the sofa (via People). Upon hearing this devastating news, fans couldn't help but draw comparisons from Jackson's controlling behavior during the Usher incident to signs of abuse. "So many Black women expressed concerns about Darius' toxic reaction to Keke's experience with Usher. Far too many men came to Darius' defense," one person tweeted.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.