Steve Harvey Didn't Mince Words Giving Keke Palmer Dating Advice

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Known for keeping it real, Steve Harvey's dating advice for Keke Palmer is resurfacing online amid her family troubles. The "Nope" actor made an appearance on "Steve" in 2019, in which Harvey questioned Palmer's dating choices. Palmer quipped that Harvey was constantly trying to set her up with rich men, many of whom still weren't the right choice. "I don't need the billionaires, I just want the simple simple stuff," Palmer explained to the television audience.

The "Family Feud" host rebutted: "Uncle Steve ain't trying to get you with no billionaire. He's trying to get you with somebody that has a plan to have something." He continued, advising Palmer to choose a partner with aspirations rather than providing a luxurious lifestyle to someone who hasn't earned it. Many fans connected Harvey's words of wisdom to Palmer's issues with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son.

Palmer famously exchanged social media words with Jackson in July 2023, when he decided to respond to a video of Usher serenading Palmer at his Las Vegas performance. In the footage, Palmer wore a sheer bodycon dress while dancing with the R&B star. "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom," Jackson tweeted, which instantly set off a social media firestorm (per Page Six). Fans called attention to Jackson's lack of accolades, compared to Palmer's impressive career. "I hate to agree with Steve Harvey of all people, but ... " one fan said (presumably referring to Harvey's controversial career).