Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Are On The Same Page About Reality TV Dating

Although opposites sometimes attract, it's good if you and your partner have certain things that you always agree on. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are on the same page about one major thing — if they were single, they would not want to be on a reality TV dating show. Back in 2018, Jonathan and his brother Drew Scott were interviewed by Us Weekly, and Drew divulged that his brother had been asked to be on one of the most iconic reality dating shows, "The Bachelor" — and Jonathan turned it down.

"Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor," Drew said. "He don't need that. ... Eventually he'll have time and then I'll pawn him off for a dating show or something."

At the time, the then-single Jonathan expressed absolutely no desire to do anything of the sort, even if his professional life was less busy. However, he mentioned a different reality show that he'd consider. "I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago," Jonathan told the outlet. "I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like 'Amazing Race.' [It] would be fun ... but not 'The Bachelor.'"