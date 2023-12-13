Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Are On The Same Page About Reality TV Dating
Although opposites sometimes attract, it's good if you and your partner have certain things that you always agree on. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are on the same page about one major thing — if they were single, they would not want to be on a reality TV dating show. Back in 2018, Jonathan and his brother Drew Scott were interviewed by Us Weekly, and Drew divulged that his brother had been asked to be on one of the most iconic reality dating shows, "The Bachelor" — and Jonathan turned it down.
"Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor," Drew said. "He don't need that. ... Eventually he'll have time and then I'll pawn him off for a dating show or something."
At the time, the then-single Jonathan expressed absolutely no desire to do anything of the sort, even if his professional life was less busy. However, he mentioned a different reality show that he'd consider. "I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago," Jonathan told the outlet. "I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like 'Amazing Race.' [It] would be fun ... but not 'The Bachelor.'"
Zooey Deschanel hosted a dating show that she said she would never be on
Zooey Deschanel seemed to agree with Jonathan Scott about being anti-reality show when it comes to finding a romantic partner. In 2021, she and Michael Bolton cohosted "The Celebrity Dating Game" for ABC. By then, Deschanel and Scott had been dating for almost two years, having met and gotten together in 2019.
In an interview on "Extra TV," Deschanel explained how it was hard for celebrities to date because they have expectations put on them, which can stick. She also said it can be hard to date someone who doesn't understand what it's like to be in the public eye. Deschanel was then asked, "If you were single, would you do the show?" Despite the aforementioned difficulty to date, Deschanel replied, "Me? No. No." She, Bolton, and the interviewer laughed, prompting Deschanel to add, "Definitely not! I love hosting it."
Even Bolton had hesitancy about the idea. He said, "I don't know, there's something traumatic about the thought of being in the hot seat."
Jonathan Scott once said he was 'dating up' with Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott's "The Bachelor" invitations were mentioned in a 2023 interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," as well. In that interview, Jonathan explained how good timing was the key to his romance with now-fiancée Zooey Deschanel. He added how with time comes the knowledge of what you're looking for in a relationship.
When Jonathan compared it to "The Golden Bachelor" (pre-Gerry Turner's controversy), Drew Scott joked that Jonathan was a contender to be the star of that show and added, "Zooey got in the way." Jonathan said, "Twice! I got asked twice to do 'The Bachelor,' and I'm like, 'Guys, I'm not your guy.'"
Zooey and Jonathan did not need any reality TV matchmaking to get them together. They met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their respective siblings (Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott). In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, two years after they met and two years before their engagement, Jonathan spoke about dating Zooey: "And I know I am dating up! It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations." It seems he did just that with the couple's sweet engagement.