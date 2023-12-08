Body Language Expert Reveals To Us Whether Albert And Charlene Are Really Just For Show

Even before they were married, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene had a relationship that always seemed to be teetering on the edge. The couple met in 2000, and although they didn't make their status as romantic partners official until 2006, they were reported to have been dating on and off for years. In that time, the prince was hit with not one, but two paternity suits that proved he fathered two children with two different women.

Albert also grieved the death of his father, Prince Rainier III, and inherited the throne as leader of Monaco in 2005. As a responsible monarch, it seemed only fitting that he would stop his wild ways and produce an heir, and Charlene was an obvious choice. She began accompanying the prince to formal occasions — including the wedding of William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Catherine — and the couple announced their engagement in 2010.

The two were united in a formal royal wedding and in a civil ceremony, both of which took place in 2011 during a multi-day extravaganza. Rumors about trouble in paradise swirled right up to and through the nuptials, and haven't stopped. From their first official kiss as man and wife, the prince and his princess have been emoting potential trouble beneath the surface. In an exclusive interview with The List, body language expert Jess Ponce III, who is also a communication coach and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.", reveals if the royal marriage is true love or just for show.