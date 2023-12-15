Inside Barack And Michelle Obama's Friendship With Tom Hanks

During Barack Obama's presidency, he and Michelle Obama had numerous opportunities to meet and forge friendships with celebrities. As pop culture enthusiasts, the Obamas appeared on TV shows and partnered with major Hollywood stars to discuss various issues and initiatives. "I'm a consumer of pop culture, and I know what resonates with people," Michelle told Variety in 2016.

Tom Hanks' connection to Barack goes back to at least 2007 when the iconic actor purchased a ticket to a fundraising dinner for the then-senator's first presidential campaign. A year later, Hanks released a MySpace.com video urging viewers to vote for Barack. While this video begins tongue-in-cheek with a title screen warning of "Beware: Celebrity Endorsement," Hanks quickly shifts to a serious message praising Barack's character and comparing him to past presidents like FDR. When Barack sought re-election in 2012, Hanks narrated a short documentary touting the then-president's work with the automotive industry.

Besides lending his professional talents, Hanks also got to know the Obamas more personally by attending White House celebrations including Barack's 50th birthday party in 2011. Five years later, Barack demonstrated his esteem for Hanks when he gave him the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his acting achievements, Hanks was honored for his work in social and environmental justice, and for supporting veterans. The Obamas' connection to Hanks wasn't limited to their time in the White House. Hanks, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, continue to enjoy a friendship with Barack and Michelle.