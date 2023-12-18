Sean Connery's Granddaughter Saskia Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sean Connery was, in many ways, the poster boy for the lavish lifestyle — as 007 himself, James Bond, he jetted around the world in dapper suits, sipped martinis, and sped around Europe in his Aston Martin. In real life, Connery's life was equally lavish. When he died in 2020, he was estimated to be worth around $350 million. A lot of that wealth was split between his surviving family members: his son, Jason, and his stepson, Stephane, the son of Connery's second wife, Micheline Roquebrune.

Saskia, one of Stephane's three daughters, has grown up to become something of a socialite and influencer. She also works at the Sean Connery Foundation, is an ambassador for the Project Zero charity, and designs her own upcoming line of swimsuits. Although it may sound like she leads a very busy life with no time for relaxation, Saskia also finds plenty of time to enjoy herself. In fact, based on her Instagram, she leads a pretty lavish lifestyle, filled with vacations, beaches, restaurants, parties, and lounging at home with her dog. In fact, Saskia has an estimated net worth of $800,000 — we have to admit, we're a little jealous! Here's a peek inside the ultra lavish life of Sean Connery's granddaughter, Saskia.