Sean Connery's Granddaughter Saskia Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Sean Connery was, in many ways, the poster boy for the lavish lifestyle — as 007 himself, James Bond, he jetted around the world in dapper suits, sipped martinis, and sped around Europe in his Aston Martin. In real life, Connery's life was equally lavish. When he died in 2020, he was estimated to be worth around $350 million. A lot of that wealth was split between his surviving family members: his son, Jason, and his stepson, Stephane, the son of Connery's second wife, Micheline Roquebrune.
Saskia, one of Stephane's three daughters, has grown up to become something of a socialite and influencer. She also works at the Sean Connery Foundation, is an ambassador for the Project Zero charity, and designs her own upcoming line of swimsuits. Although it may sound like she leads a very busy life with no time for relaxation, Saskia also finds plenty of time to enjoy herself. In fact, based on her Instagram, she leads a pretty lavish lifestyle, filled with vacations, beaches, restaurants, parties, and lounging at home with her dog. In fact, Saskia has an estimated net worth of $800,000 — we have to admit, we're a little jealous! Here's a peek inside the ultra lavish life of Sean Connery's granddaughter, Saskia.
Saskia Connery studied in Paris
Sean Connery's granddaughter had a pretty exceptional education. While most people opt to go to a university in their own country, Saskia had the chance to study abroad. According to her LinkedIn profile, she did a degree in communication and media studies at the American University of Paris from 2014 until 2017. The university costs around €35,776 per year, which equates to around $38,572.
In a 2023 TikTok video, Saskia filmed herself walking down a charming Parisian street with a domed building in the background. "Paris is the best city in the world," she wrote in the caption. "I dare you to change my mind." On the video itself, she wrote, "POV You used to live on this street in university." In a 2021 Instagram post, she revealed the "magnificent little street" was called Rue Mazarine. In another Instagram post from 2022, she wrote simply, "Happiest in Paris." What a dreamy college experience this must have been! Connery's granddaughter then went on to study advertising and marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in 2018.
Saskia Connery has lived all over the world
Saskia Connery really is a global girl. Although she had studied in the states, since then, she's lived all over the world including the Bahamas. According to the Daily Mail, she splits her time between the Bahamas and New York. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also lived in London. As she wrote in her biography, living around the world has given her an open mind. "I easily connect, am familiar and sensitive with people of all ages, cultures, religions and nationalities," she wrote.
As the Daily Mail notes, she spent the COVID lockdown in the Bahamas, soaking up the sun and relaxing on the beach. Based on a few of her Instagram posts, she also enjoys jet skiing, scuba diving, and whale watching. In another Instagram post, Connery showed herself walking outside in bare feet in a boho maxi dress. "She's home," she wrote in the caption, with a Bahamian flag. Clearly, she loves the island life — and who can blame her?!
Saskia has enjoyed lots of lavish vacations
Even though Saskia Connery's life in the Bahamas may seem like one extended vacation, Connery is something of a jet-setter — she also takes plenty of trips elsewhere around the world. As she put it on LinkedIn, she has "traveled extensively."
In 2018, Connery posted images from Morocco. In 2019, she traveled to Corsica. A series of photos shows her standing on a boat next to some gorgeous mountains. In 2021, she posted photos from Mykonos, Austria, Venice, Milan, Portofino, and Miami. In 2022, Connery posted a series of shots from a trip to Indonesia. "The aura of this holiday is green," she wrote. In 2023, she set off to Val-d'Isere for a ski trip. She certainly does get around! And, by the looks of things, she tends to travel in style. In a 2018 video on Instagram, she filmed inside what appeared to be a private plane.
Saskia Connery has her own swimwear collection
In 2023, Saskia Connery released a collection of swimwear. As the Daily Mail reported, her brand is called Saskia Gabriella. Her aim is to, as she put it, "make all women feel beautiful." Connery opened up about how she hadn't always felt beautiful in a bikini. As she wrote on an Instagram story, "POV: you've spent 80 per cent of your life in a bikini and are sick of not feeling ones most beautiful when summer comes around and you have to show more skin." She added, "Headed to Miami tomorrow for some meetings on @saga__swim [her brand, Saskia Gabriella] and so excited" (via Meaww). Sounds like a dream job if you ask us.
According to the brand's Instagram profile, it is "on a mission to make every woman feel confident and beautiful on the beach." The profile features plenty of retro swimwear inspiration that makes us excited to see what kind of styles she comes up with.
Saskia often attends brand-sponsored events
Saskia Connery really is living the high life. As the granddaughter of 007 himself and an Instagram influencer in her own right, Connery is often invited to brand-sponsored events — and, we have to say, they look pretty fun. In 2023, for instance, Connery posted a video of herself in London attending an event to celebrate the launch of Tattinger's Clovis Champagne. "It was a delightful revelation to discover that this champagne was the original 007 Champagne," she wrote next to the video. Connery also posted a series of images from the event.
Additionally, she attended the 30th anniversary party for BREEF, an environmental organization in the Bahamas. "Such an incredible organization focusing on ocean health, conservation and education and making some serious waves," she wrote next to a series of images and videos from the lavish banquet. Throughout the evening, Connery could be seen sipping on champagne and dancing with friends.
She was also invited to an event to celebrate the launch of a new Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration, the launch of an art exhibit at PAD London, and the Frieze art fair preview. Connery really is living the dream — courtesy of our favorite brands!
Saskia has a lavish beauty routine
From what we can tell, Saskia Connery takes her beauty routine very seriously — and she isn't afraid to spend a little money on looking her best. In 2019, the granddaughter of 007 posted to Instagram a mirror selfie of herself wearing a sheet face mask while on an airplane. "Thank you @111skin for the best products and travel masks!" she wrote. These masks don't come cheap — in fact, a pack of five goes for $135 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Connery posted a video of herself wearing a similar mask in 2023, writing, "Sass masker is back." We are definitely inspired to up our skincare game after seeing this.
Connery is also willing to splurge on her hair from time to time. In a 2023 Instagram video, she wrote, "Girl math is hair math: a blow dry equals a guaranteed good hair day." Relatable content, honestly.
Saskia was engaged to the mega wealthy Phillip Thomas Muhr
Saskia Connery announced her engagement to Phillip Thomas Muhr in April 2021 several months after her grandfather's death. "We are so happy to have found each other and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," the pair said in a statement to People at the time. "Monday evening in the exact spot where we first lay eyes on each other, the love of my life, man of my dreams and best friend got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever... YES YES YES!!!!" Connery had written on Instagram then. She often supported her fiancé, heir to Hallstein Water, in his various business endeavors by posting about Hallstein on her Instagram stories and taking part in a live chat.
By the looks of things, their relationship was just as lavish as the rest of her life. "You make me the happiest girl in the world and am thankful to call you mine every day!" wrote Connery on Instagram in 2020. "(Especially today when you surprised me over breakfast with champagne and chocolate cake!)"
However, Connery broke off the engagement a year later. "Saskia ended up asking why they were getting married at all," a friend told the Daily Mail (via Yahoo!) adding, "She was hoping to stay friends and have an amicable [breakup] but due to his [behavior] post [breakup], it's made it very difficult for her to have him in her life."
Saskia had a very lavish bachelorette party
Before Saskia Connery broke off her engagement to Phillip Thomas Muhr, she had an extravagant bachelorette party with her friends, taking them on a trip to Greece in August 2021. According to The Scottish Sun, Connery and her friends stayed at a luxury villa in Mykonos, where she had special "bride-to-be" towels made up for the event.
Connery posted a few images of the trip on Instagram. In one, she can be seen on a balcony gazing out at the sea, with the caption, "Find me here." In another, Connery poses in a bikini and giant hat by the oceanfront pool. She also posted a series of photos with her friends swimming off the edge of a boat. In one video that spliced together moments of the trip, Connery can be seen wearing a bride tiara and a veil while dancing with her friends at a variety of beachside bars and restaurants. Talk about a lavish bachelorette party!
Saskia has a closet filled with designer clothes
Of all the lavish things in Saskia Connery's life, her closet might be the thing we are most jealous of. Looking through her Instagram and TikTok posts, you'll find dozens of gorgeous designer outfits that are, quite literally, the stuff dreams are made of.
In several posts, Connery can be spotted with the classic black quilted crossbody bag by Chanel. In one TikTok post, she shows off a stunning floral Oscar de la Renta dress as a stylist gets her ready for an event — you might recognize the dress as the same one worn by Taylor Swift to the 2021 Grammy Awards. The dress cost a staggering $8,990. In another TikTok video, Connery can be seen wearing Chanel sandals and Velvet Canyon sunglasses. She's also a fan of Le Specs. In another picture, Connery can be seen wearing a Fendi sweater. And, in yet another, she's seen in a Zimmerman swimsuit. She also seems to be a fan of vintage. In 2023, she sported a gorgeous silk vintage top she found in Beirut.
Want to see more? Connery has a whole Instagram story memory of her different outfits.
Saskia rode on a luxury train to scatter her grandfather's ashes
Sean Connery died in 2020 — in 2022, his family traveled to Scotland, where he was raised, to scatter his ashes. Although it was a sad, commemorative trip, Saskia and her family appear to have had a fairly glamorous time. The family hired out the luxury train, The Royal Scotsman, to make the trip.
Saskia posted to Instagram a number of images from the trip, including one where she's wearing a champagne bucket on her head. "Forecasting the champagne bucket hat as a big fall trend!" she wrote (via Express). She also posted an image of her wearing a sparkly gold dress and a tartan scarf as two young men from the party lifted her into the air.
In an Instagram post from November of that year, Saskia included an image of her outfit on the train. However, as her caption explained, she hadn't exactly been feeling great at the time. "Celebration post for staying alive these last couple of months... last is how I've been feeling #longcovid," she wrote.
Saskia works for the Sean Connery Foundation and is involved with many other charities
Although Saskia Connery seems to spend a lot of her time relaxing on the beach, she also spends time in the Bahamas working in special projects and ocean conservation at the Sean Connery Foundation.
As part of her work, she helps local kids enjoy the gorgeous beaches just as she does. "What an inspiring day we had with Let's Swim Bahamas who are teaching Bahamian kids to swim," she wrote on Instagram in 2023. "The first step to conserving the ocean and accelerating the Blue Economy in the Bahamas is the life skill of swimming. Four schools in two hours, close to 100 kids in the water all in one morning! Thank you Let's Swim Bahamas and keep up the great work!"
In 2022, Saskia also traveled to Indonesia where she spent time with local children as part of her work with the Sean Connery Foundation. "Had the most wonderful day spent with the children in Sumba — such kind, smart, beautiful and eager to learn kids who moved me beyond words," she wrote alongside the photo. "Feeling so incredibly blessed for this opportunity and grateful for the life I, and so many of us on this platform have." Not only does Saskia live a lavish life, she helps others enjoy a better quality of life, too.
Saskia celebrates Christmas in style
Unsurprisingly, Saskia Connery takes things up yet another notch during the holidays — for Connery, Christmas is always celebrated in style. In 2023, Connery posted an image of herself walking down a staircase somewhere in London covered in a green garland, while wearing a sparkly green dress and a pair of super high gold shoes in celebration of both Christmas and her birthday. "Scorpio season into the Christmas season," she wrote. In the photo series, there was also an image of a bright silver Christmas tree and an image of Connery receiving a piece of cake. She went to another Christmas party in 2023 — as she explained on TikTok, someone spilled champagne on her dress.
In 2022, Connery posted a similar photo series showing another house in London with a giant Christmas tree. In 2020, Connery spent the holidays in the Bahamas — she posted a series of photos showcasing another gorgeous Christmas tree.
In 2019, Connery spent the holidays at the Bio-Hotel in Stanglwirt, a five-star luxury spa in Austria — not a bad way to spend Christmas! "About last night," she wrote next to an image of her standing outside of the luxurious chalet's giant Christmas tree.
She opened the Sean Connery Stage in 2023
Saskia Connery has begun acting in an official capacity on behalf of her family. In 2023, she represented the family as she opened the Sean Connery Stage at Pinewood Studios in London, a new soundstage named after her grandfather on the anniversary of the James Bond film "Dr. No."
"Thank you @007 @pinewoodstudios!!" she wrote on Instagram. "It was such an honour to open the Sean Connery Stage at your studios last week... Exciting things to come!!" She posted a number of photos from the lavish event, including a picture of her holding a glass of champagne while giving a speech at a podium, an image of her laughing as confetti fell on the stage, an image of her touring the stage taking a look at Bond's famous Aston Martin, and a video of an old clip of her grandfather performing as Bond.