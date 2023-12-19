How HGTV's Property Brothers Were Pitted Against Melania Trump

A holiday feud between former First Lady Melania Trump and the happy-go-lucky stars of HGTV's "Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott, might seem unlikely, but that didn't stop the internet from pitting them against each other anyway. The social media-fueled "battle" began when the HGTV stars helped First Lady Jill Biden transform the White House into a whimsical winter wonderland for the Christmas holiday.

Biden shared decoration details on her official X, formerly known as Twitter, account, writing, "Our theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' of the season." The "Property Brothers" Instagram account also shared photos of the fantastical display, causing many in the comments to compare Biden's decorations with Melania Trump's infamous White House Christmas decor.

"Nothing beats Melania's trees," one IG user commented. "Very nice but nothing as elegant as Melania's," another wrote. Some fans of the Trump Christmas displays called the 2023 decorations "tacky," "embarrassing," and even "creepy AF." Clearly, even holidays can become political!