Why Kate Middleton And Prince William Can't Eat Together On Christmas Morning

If the idea of a royal Christmas morning conjures images of William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their kids cozily snuggled around a tree with hot tea and cocoa, we wouldn't blame you. Nevertheless, you'd be wrong. As is custom in the royal family, Kate and William will have their first meal on Christmas Day separately.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady outlined the family's typical holiday celebrations at Sandringham House for the Daily Mail in 2017. According to McGrady, Christmas Day celebrations start at 9 a.m. for the women and 8:30 a.m. for the men. Whereas the men will meet in the downstairs dining room for a savory breakfast of eggs, meat, and mushrooms, the women typically eat their breakfast — something light, like sliced fruit — in their bedrooms.

Although McGrady never lists a specific reason why this tradition was started, the Mirror smartly notes that women typically require more prep time in the mornings to complete their festive hair, makeup, and fashion looks.