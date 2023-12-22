Sheryl Crow's Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Sheryl Crow adopted her first son, Wyatt Crow, in 2007, and in 2010, she adopted his brother, Levi Crow. Becoming a mom is one of the most beautiful things to ever happen to "The First Cut Is the Deepest" singer, and it changed her. "I love being on the road. But having a home, both as a place and a state of being, is paramount," she told Elle in 2010.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer spoke about adoption and discussed the timing of her decision. "I adopted my kids after I had breast cancer, and everything shifted, and I was ... I'm just more convinced than ever; I tell people all the time when it comes to adopting or having your kids or whatever, right now I believe your kids choose you," she said.

There is no denying her sons mean the world to her, but that doesn't mean raising them has always been smooth sailing. "There is a lot of bribery in my house. I'm a strong proponent," the star told Us Weekly in 2017. "With food I'll be like, 'If you eat this, you can have that.' And now it's over whether they get to watch 'Phineas and Ferb.'" They were raised away from the limelight, but now that they're growing up, fans may get a better glimpse into their worlds. Meet Sheryl Crow's two sons and the loves of her life.