An Incident On The Fools Rush In Set Changed Everything For Matthew Perry

Note: This article discusses addiction issues.

In the late 1990s, Matthew Perry was enjoying phenomenal career success. "Friends" was a few years into its epic decade-long run, and he was starring in the film "Fools Rush In." Even though he was a TV star, Perry was reportedly a little anxious about his performance as a leading actor in the film. To pass the time between breaks when he was needed on set, Perry would frequently play Wiffle ball, either with the movie's producer, Doug Draizin, or with local kids, who were elated to meet the "Friends" actor.

In addition to playing Wiffle ball, Perry also experienced a much more difficult — and potentially dangerous — sport during "Fools Rush In." The actor went jet-skiing on Lake Mead, where he had an accident. Perry was given pills to treat the pain from his injuries, and it was a significant moment for the actor. "I couldn't believe how good I felt; I was in complete and pure euphoria," he wrote in his memoir "Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing" (via Us Weekly). "It was the greatest feeling I'd ever had. Nothing could ever go wrong."

The actor had already been struggling with alcohol addiction, and, after taking the painkillers, he dealt with addiction to the prescription pain medication. Perry later speculated that if he hadn't been introduced to the drug, 30 years of his life would have been dramatically different. This addiction escalated to Perry taking 55 pills daily, causing long-term consequences for the actor's health.