Alyson Hannigan Was Violently Ill During This Routine On DWTS

She may not have won the glittery Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy on the 32nd season of "Dancing with the Stars," but Alyson Hannigan deserves a special award for her "the show must go on" attitude. The "How I Met Your Mother" star partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber to compete on the reality show in 2023, making it all the way to the finals — but not without a bucketful of trouble.

Early in the competition, the actor admitted she was stepping far outside her comfort zone when she accepted the challenge of dancing. "I'm doing something that terrifies me," she admitted to People. "It doesn't come naturally, but I'm going to work hard to improve every week."

In early October, Hannigan and Farber were indeed working hard on their routine in order to delight and amaze on Motown Night, dancing the foxtrot to the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." But the day of the competition, Hannigan missed the couple's last rehearsal, and it was touch-and-go on whether or not she would be able to compete on the live show.