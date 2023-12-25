What The Cast Of The Hunger Games Looks Like Today

If you were around for the zeitgeist of "The Hunger Games" franchise, both books and movies, then you probably already know how it arguably redefined the dystopian genre. While it was marketed and sold for a young adult audience — likely because of the central love triangle — this is a story that deals with many serious subjects, such as grief, poverty, abuse of power, and more.

An adult revisiting this universe might pick up on commentary and allegories they might not have noticed at first: Slavery, late-stage capitalism, and unrealistic beauty standards, all things that our society struggles with, are perhaps even more insidious in this world. It also has fascinating world-building that pulls you in from the start.

With the recent theatrical release of the series prequel movie, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," the story of President Snow's rise to power, we thought it would be a good opportunity to look back on what the cast of the original series is doing today.