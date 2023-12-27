All The Signs Suri Cruise Is Preparing To Take On Hollywood
Suri Cruise has been a part of Hollywood culture since before she was born, and as she approaches adulthood, there are clear signs that she's interested in pursuing a performing arts career like her parents. Because if you're the daughter of Hollywood giants like Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, show business is the family business.
Page Six reported in December 2023 that Suri took after her leading lady mother by starring in her high school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" as matriarch Morticia Addams. "She was amazing," one audience member told the news outlet. Impressively, Suri didn't mention her A-lister parents in her senior biography; instead, she focused on her gratitude for her fellow cast, crewmates, and teachers.
However, Suri's performance as a singing Morticia Addams is hardly her first foray into show biz. In addition to performing in her high school's drama program, Suri has also worked closely with her mother as a featured musician in Holmes' directorial projects.
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes have collaborated multiple times
When it came time for Katie Holmes to hire musicians for her two directorial projects, "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects," Holmes tapped her daughter Suri for the job. Suri's performance of "Blue Moon" can be heard in the opening credits of the 2022 romantic drama "Alone Together," which Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in with "21" actor Jim Sturgess.
One year later, Suri contributed vocals to "Rare Objects." Though, like Suri, Holmes kept the familial connection relatively subtle. While Suri's musical chops were undoubtedly excellent, her contributions to the film didn't take center stage. Moreover, Holmes' daughter is given a simple credit at the end of the film: "Vocals: Suri," per ShowBiz 411.
Holmes might've been hesitant to play the mother-daughter card in her films, but that doesn't mean she was any less proud of her daughter. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said of hiring her daughter to sing "Blue Moon" in her directorial debut. "She's very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing" (via Yahoo Entertainment).
Katie Holmes is hopeful her daughter will continue to work with her
As the only daughter of one of the most famous couples of the early 2000s, Suri Cruise has been under the limelight since she was in utero. After Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce in 2012 and the subsequent estrangement of Suri from Cruise, Holmes worked hard to protect Suri from harsh public scrutiny as she grew up.
However, if Suri were to pursue a career in performing arts, it sounds like Holmes would support her decision. "I hope she always does something on my films," Holmes told Glamour in 2023. "I always ask her. It's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."
Regardless of whether Suri pursues a similar career to her A-lister parents — or which specific avenue of show business she chooses — it's clear that she's inherited Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's inimitable talent, work ethic, and love for the art of performing.