All The Signs Suri Cruise Is Preparing To Take On Hollywood

Suri Cruise has been a part of Hollywood culture since before she was born, and as she approaches adulthood, there are clear signs that she's interested in pursuing a performing arts career like her parents. Because if you're the daughter of Hollywood giants like Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, show business is the family business.

Page Six reported in December 2023 that Suri took after her leading lady mother by starring in her high school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" as matriarch Morticia Addams. "She was amazing," one audience member told the news outlet. Impressively, Suri didn't mention her A-lister parents in her senior biography; instead, she focused on her gratitude for her fellow cast, crewmates, and teachers.

However, Suri's performance as a singing Morticia Addams is hardly her first foray into show biz. In addition to performing in her high school's drama program, Suri has also worked closely with her mother as a featured musician in Holmes' directorial projects.