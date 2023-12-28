The Hilarious Nickname Mike Tindall Created For Prince William

Mike Tindall officially joined the royal family in 2011 when he married Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter. The couple started dating in 2004, so Mike had plenty of experience spending time with the royals before his marriage. The then-rugby player told Daily Mail in 2011 that when he was hanging out with William, Princess of Wales and the rest of the family, that "they're normal people; they'll sit and talk to you normally, about everything that goes on."

Like many families, the royals also have pet names for each other as part of their camaraderie. "A lot of those nicknames kind of fly around," Zara observed on the podcast "Seven: Rob Burrow." While the Tindalls like to refer to each other affectionately as "munchkin," Mike's nicknames for William, Prince of Wales are more teasing in nature. In 2005, early in their relationship, when William attended Mike's 25th birthday party, he greeted the prince with a nonchalant "How's it going, baldy?" William responded to the muscular rugby player's jest with a come-back of this own: "What's it to you, fatty?" (via The Telegraph). Then they both cracked up in merriment.

But that's not the only moniker Mike has used for his wife's cousin. Over the years, Mike has revealed some surprising things about the royals, providing a candid glimpse into their personalities behind the scenes. During his appearance on "Seven: Rob Burrow," Mike revealed that he calls William "'One Pint Willy,' because he's not the best of drinkers."