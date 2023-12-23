Ryan O'Neal's Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed

Ryan O'Neal is one of the stars we've sadly lost so far in 2023, leaving his fans in shock. The "Love Story" actor died on December 8 at the age of 82, according to his son, Patrick O'Neal. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side, supporting him and loving him as he would us," he wrote on Instagram. At the time, the cause of his death was unknown.

More than two weeks later, The Blast revealed that O'Neal had cardiomyopathy, a disease affecting the heart muscle. This condition led to congestive heart failure, which eventually took his life, according to the actor's death certificate.

"Congestive heart failure is usually associated with patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease," cardiologist Nabil Ahmad told Emergency Hospital Systems (EHS). This disorder affects the heart's ability to pump blood, causing edema, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Over time, it can weaken the cardiac muscle, resulting in more severe symptoms, such as fainting or arrhythmia. In some cases, the heart may stop beating, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.