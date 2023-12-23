Ryan O'Neal's Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed
Ryan O'Neal is one of the stars we've sadly lost so far in 2023, leaving his fans in shock. The "Love Story" actor died on December 8 at the age of 82, according to his son, Patrick O'Neal. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side, supporting him and loving him as he would us," he wrote on Instagram. At the time, the cause of his death was unknown.
More than two weeks later, The Blast revealed that O'Neal had cardiomyopathy, a disease affecting the heart muscle. This condition led to congestive heart failure, which eventually took his life, according to the actor's death certificate.
"Congestive heart failure is usually associated with patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease," cardiologist Nabil Ahmad told Emergency Hospital Systems (EHS). This disorder affects the heart's ability to pump blood, causing edema, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Over time, it can weaken the cardiac muscle, resulting in more severe symptoms, such as fainting or arrhythmia. In some cases, the heart may stop beating, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.
The 'Fever Pitch' star had a long history of health issues
The beloved actor went through a lot over the past two decades, but he saw himself as a survivor, not a victim. In 2001, at age 60, Ryan O'Neal was diagnosed with myelogenous leukemia, a cancer affecting the blood cells in the bone marrow. The treatment proved to be successful, and the actor made a full recovery.
Ten years later, the "Fever Pitch" star found out he had stage II prostate cancer. With the help of his doctors, he beat the disease and got his life back on track. "Although I was shocked and stunned by the news, I feel fortunate that it was detected early," O'Neal confessed to People. In 2013, he told Dr. Duke Bahn, a radiologist in California, that he was finally cancer-free and planned to stay that way. During all this time, he continued to delight fans with his performances in "Bones," "Knight of Cups," and other TV productions.
Sadly, his heart eventually gave up. Cardiomyopathy, the condition responsible for O'Neal's death, can go undiagnosed for years. Its symptoms may include fatigue, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, and swelling of the lower limbs. "My dad was 82 and lived a kick *ss life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred two rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966 on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin' Joe," his son, Patrick O'Neal, shared on Instagram.