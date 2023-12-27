All The Emotional Goodbyes We Plan To See In General Hospital's Jacklyn Zeman Tribute

"General Hospital" charges ahead into 2024 with surprising twists, special guests, and a bittersweet tribute. On January 4, the show will air a primetime special, "General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling," which will give a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes that illustrates fully how the sudser is made. It will also present fun bloopers, and interviews with cast members past and present including Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Laura Wright (Carly Spencer), Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake/Eli Love), and Amber Tamblyn (the original Emily Quartermaine).

In an article published on December 21, Wright told People that the special "definitely celebrates the storytelling and the writing, all the actors throughout the years, who have come on who were lucky enough to use General Hospital as a springboard into other things." She further explained that most facets involved in creating the show will be illuminated, and happily remarked, "There's so many surprises, people are gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh!' "

The storyline on the show will also reveal that beloved character Bobbie Spencer — played by Jacklyn Zeman since 1977, who tragically died in May 2023 — has passed away, and on January 10 and 11, everyone in Port Charles will pay a heartfelt homage to the beloved character and her portrayer. One element fans have been waiting for is the return of Bobbie's son, Lucas Jones, played by fan favorite Ryan Carnes.