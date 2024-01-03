Body Language Expert Breaks Down King Charles & Camilla's Relationship

King Charles III's relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort, has been controversial from the very beginning. In the 1970s, when the pair first fell in love, Camilla was not seen as a suitable partner for the future monarch. At the time, she was something of a party girl and a "girl with a history," as the upper crust used to say. The king was advised by his late uncle, Lord Mountbatten, to marry a virgin. Mountbatten wrote to Charles in 1974 that he needed to "choose a suitable, attractive and sweet-charactered girl before she met anyone else she might fall for" (via Express).

Charles took his uncle's advice and married the virginal Princess Diana instead of Camilla; however, he still could not stay away from the woman who had already captured his heart. Charles and Camilla continued their affair for years until Diana exposed their infidelity via a scandalous Panorama interview in which she declared, "There were three of us in this marriage."

These days, Charles and Camilla seem happily married — but has their relationship been rocked by the scandals of their past? To get to the bottom of this question, we talked to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within." According to Ponce, Camilla and Charles' body language shows that they were meant to be together.