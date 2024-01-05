Celebrity Names We Never Expected To See On The Epstein Documents

What do Stephen Hawking, Al Gore, Cate Blanchett, and David Copperfield all have in common? They've been named in previously redacted court documents in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. To make it clear, none of these people have in any way been accused of anything illegal, connected to, or aware of any alleged sex trafficking of young girls by Epstein and Maxwell. Their names, along with several other famous people, came out in recently released court files related to Maxwell and Epstein.

Here's the backstory as to how these documents came out. Before Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping traffic young women, some underage, to be sexually abused by Epstein, she faced a defamation lawsuit in 2015. That lawsuit was brought by Virginia Giuffre, who also sued Prince Andrew for sexual abuse connected with Epstein, and in December 2023, a judge ruled that previously redacted names in the documents from that 2015 trial should be released to the public in early January 2024.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).