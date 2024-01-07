HGTV Contestants Who Had To Give Up Their Dream Homes

HGTV may be in the business of renovating and redecorating homes for the most part. But in some cases, it also grants several lucky viewers their dream homes, or at the very least, matches them up with the perfect property.

Since the network got its start nearly three decades ago, some of its shows have focused on finding a dream home for a contestant eager to own it. Among its earliest shows is "House Hunters," which chronicles a contestant's search for a dream home, whether it's in the U.S. or abroad. Later on, the network also came up with the show "My Lottery Dream Home" where host David Bromstad helps lottery winners find and purchase the perfect home to match their closer-to-perfect lives. And of course, there's HGTV's "Dream Home," the show that gives away a lavish property to a very lucky (and usually, unsuspecting) winner. Since then, the network also launched the show "Smart Home," which offers one lucky winner the chance to win a sophisticated, high-tech house.

And while HGTV has been known to showcase and grant incredible homes, things don't always work out perfectly for these lucky HGTV contestants. In some cases, their dream homes can prove to be too much, so families decide to give them up in pursuit of other dreams. As "Dream Home" general manager Ron Feinbaum once told Country Living, "The outcome depends on the individual winner, but the overarching theme is that, if you win, it's life-changing."