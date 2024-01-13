Bradley Cooper's Adorable Bond With His Mom, Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper and his mom, Gloria Campano, share a tight connection. Over the years, Campano's been a staunch supporter of her son's acting career and frequently appeared as Cooper's guest at red-carpet events, like the 2024 Golden Globes, the 2022 Oscars, and the 2019 SAG Awards. Whenever the two step out together, Campano has made a splash with her chic style, and fans have praised the sweetness of their bond. In addition, since Cooper prefers to keep his romantic relationships out of the spotlight, Campano is also helping her son out when she accompanies him to these events.

As further evidence of their closeness, Cooper and Campano have also worked together. In 2023, the mother-son duo joined forces for a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. The ad features Cooper and Campano joking with each other, with a comedic premise that the mobile carrier was unsuccessful in their attempt to make a commercial. Their comradery is evident as Cooper joyfully reacts to his mom's playful criticism of his vibrant pink shirt and ribs him about never winning an Oscar despite being nominated nine times. Campano has fun deliberately flubbing her lines and laughing with her son. While Campano doesn't have Cooper's extensive acting resume, she does have experience working as a newscaster for an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

Cooper and Campano's bond extends away from the cameras, too. In recent years, the pair have spent extensive time together and supported each other through some difficult moments.