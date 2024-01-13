Bradley Cooper's Adorable Bond With His Mom, Gloria Campano
Bradley Cooper and his mom, Gloria Campano, share a tight connection. Over the years, Campano's been a staunch supporter of her son's acting career and frequently appeared as Cooper's guest at red-carpet events, like the 2024 Golden Globes, the 2022 Oscars, and the 2019 SAG Awards. Whenever the two step out together, Campano has made a splash with her chic style, and fans have praised the sweetness of their bond. In addition, since Cooper prefers to keep his romantic relationships out of the spotlight, Campano is also helping her son out when she accompanies him to these events.
As further evidence of their closeness, Cooper and Campano have also worked together. In 2023, the mother-son duo joined forces for a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. The ad features Cooper and Campano joking with each other, with a comedic premise that the mobile carrier was unsuccessful in their attempt to make a commercial. Their comradery is evident as Cooper joyfully reacts to his mom's playful criticism of his vibrant pink shirt and ribs him about never winning an Oscar despite being nominated nine times. Campano has fun deliberately flubbing her lines and laughing with her son. While Campano doesn't have Cooper's extensive acting resume, she does have experience working as a newscaster for an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.
Cooper and Campano's bond extends away from the cameras, too. In recent years, the pair have spent extensive time together and supported each other through some difficult moments.
Bradley Cooper's connection with Gloria Campano strengthened after his dad's death
Throughout his life, Bradley Cooper has experienced a close relationship with his family. When his father, Charles Cooper, was diagnosed with lung cancer, Bradley helped his mom, Gloria Campano, take care of him. In 2011, the actor spent some time in Thailand for his role in "The Hangover Part II," and then returned to be with his family as soon as it wrapped. During the last five months of his dad's life, Cooper lived with his parents at their Philadelphia home. Cooper was devastated when his dad died, reportedly holding him during his final moments.
His father's death increased Cooper's bond with his mom, and the two began spending more time together. Cooper invited Campano to move across the country to his house in L.A., so the pair could support each other as they grieved. Two years later, the actor noted that the two were in close quarters, with his mom living in a room adjacent to his, rather than having a separate dwelling on the property. While Cooper admitted that living close wasn't without its challenges, he and his mom enjoyed being together. "She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches," Cooper told Details (via Los Angeles Times).
Campano's also been a positive sounding board for her son's acting pursuits. "My mom's funny because she always thinks everything's going to be a huge hit," Cooper explained to Today.
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano look out for each other
After spending time taking care of his dad, Bradley Cooper has also made his mom's health a top priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor took extra steps to ensure that Gloria Campano didn't get the virus. For a time, Cooper had a strict no-guests policy as he stayed home with Campano, his daughter Lea De Seine, and his pets. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house," Cooper informed Interview Magazine in August 2020. "I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."
Besides spending time with her son, Campano also makes an effort to develop close connections with Cooper's romantic partners. Gigi Hadid and Cooper have reportedly had a romance since October 2023, and after the 2024 Golden Globes, Cooper included his mom when he and Hadid met up for dinner. While Cooper and Hadid reportedly flirted throughout the meal, Hadid and Campano also spent time talking with each other. This isn't the first time the two women have enjoyed each other's company, either. In November 2023, Campano joined Hadid at one of her Guest in Residence stores. As a visual sign of the solidarity between the three, Campano's even been spotted wearing the same style of Adidas x Guest in Residence shoes that both her son and Hadid have been wearing.