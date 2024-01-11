Ivanka Trump Pens A Personal Tribute To Melania's Late Mother Amalija

Despite the current icy distance that reportedly exists between Ivanka Trump, her father, and his wife, the businesswoman bridged the gap with a heartwarming tribute to Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs. Knavs died in January 2024 after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness since at least December 31, when Former President Donald Trump disclosed her poor health condition during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ivanka shared the touching message in her Instagram Story, writing that Knavs was "a remarkable woman who brought immense joy and love into the lives of all around her. Her spirit, strength, and compassion will be profoundly missed but lives on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched so dearly." Ivanka's message ended simply, "Rest in Peace, Amalija."

The Trumps did not reveal the cause of Knavs' death, who was 78 when she passed. Having spent most of her life in her native Slovenia, Knavs and her husband, Viktor, became U.S. citizens with Melania Trump's support in 2018. She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandson, Barron Trump, son-in-law, Donald's children and their spouses, and his grandchildren.