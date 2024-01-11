Ivanka Trump Pens A Personal Tribute To Melania's Late Mother Amalija
Despite the current icy distance that reportedly exists between Ivanka Trump, her father, and his wife, the businesswoman bridged the gap with a heartwarming tribute to Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs. Knavs died in January 2024 after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness since at least December 31, when Former President Donald Trump disclosed her poor health condition during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Ivanka shared the touching message in her Instagram Story, writing that Knavs was "a remarkable woman who brought immense joy and love into the lives of all around her. Her spirit, strength, and compassion will be profoundly missed but lives on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched so dearly." Ivanka's message ended simply, "Rest in Peace, Amalija."
The Trumps did not reveal the cause of Knavs' death, who was 78 when she passed. Having spent most of her life in her native Slovenia, Knavs and her husband, Viktor, became U.S. citizens with Melania Trump's support in 2018. She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandson, Barron Trump, son-in-law, Donald's children and their spouses, and his grandchildren.
Melania and Amalija's relationship was markedly different from Melania and Ivanka's
Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs in rural Slovenia, had a close-knit relationship with her mom, Amalija Knavs. The Knavs lived with their daughter, son-in-law, Donald Trump, and grandson, Barron Trump, in Trump Tower in New York City before Donald's presidency. They later became a regular presence in The White House, where Melania's parents helped raise Barron, speaking to him in the Knavs' native tongue to keep the youngster connected to his maternal heritage.
In a statement published to X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 10, 2024, Melania wrote, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
Melania's deep connection with her mother is a far cry from the mutual tension and coldness reportedly shared between Ivanka and Melania, whose former aide once disclosed her true feelings about her (and it was harsh). Still, death has a way of bringing families together, and it's clear that the former first daughter was able to put whatever animosity they might have behind closed doors aside to pay tribute to a beloved lost relative.