Tragic Details About The Cast Of Pitch Perfect

The following article contains references to eating disorders, domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance misuse.

As we entered the 2010s, "Pitch Perfect" was the ideal prelude into the era of twee. In the 2012 flick, Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick) and her band of renegade girlies make acapella cool again, a trend that is showing no sign of dying over a decade later. For all the onscreen fun and frenemy feuds, the veritable actors in the ensemble cast have each endured their own personal hardships behind the scenes. Some of the stars have struggled with health issues and been subjected to the dark side of Hollywood. Meanwhile, a number of the actors suffered silently at the height of their stardom. But they're now using their platform to help fans who may be dealing with similar issues.

Still, the cast remains tight after all these years, supporting one another through their ups and downs. "It's almost like disgustingly adorable," Kendrick told E! of the cast members' close-knit ties. "And I'm so like grateful that I ended up with these girls in my life."

Only time will tell if we'll ever get to see a fourth iteration of the franchise, but there's no denying we'll miss the Barden Bellas when they're gone. Here are the tragic details about the cast of "Pitch Perfect."