Tragic Details About The Cast Of Pitch Perfect
The following article contains references to eating disorders, domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance misuse.
As we entered the 2010s, "Pitch Perfect" was the ideal prelude into the era of twee. In the 2012 flick, Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick) and her band of renegade girlies make acapella cool again, a trend that is showing no sign of dying over a decade later. For all the onscreen fun and frenemy feuds, the veritable actors in the ensemble cast have each endured their own personal hardships behind the scenes. Some of the stars have struggled with health issues and been subjected to the dark side of Hollywood. Meanwhile, a number of the actors suffered silently at the height of their stardom. But they're now using their platform to help fans who may be dealing with similar issues.
Still, the cast remains tight after all these years, supporting one another through their ups and downs. "It's almost like disgustingly adorable," Kendrick told E! of the cast members' close-knit ties. "And I'm so like grateful that I ended up with these girls in my life."
Only time will tell if we'll ever get to see a fourth iteration of the franchise, but there's no denying we'll miss the Barden Bellas when they're gone. Here are the tragic details about the cast of "Pitch Perfect."
Anna Kendrick is a domestic abuse survivor
Fans know and love Anna Kendrick as the "Pitch Perfect" heroine Beca Mitchell. But behind her plucky onscreen persona, Kendrick has experienced considerable tragedy. Promoting her film "Alice, Darling" in 2022, she disclosed that, like the film's titular protagonist, she survived an abusive relationship.
Speaking to People, she discussed how the project helped her confront her own trauma, lamenting that many films fail to accurately depict domestic abuse. "I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself," she said. "So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality ... and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly." Despite the gaslighting, Kendrick discovered that her concerns regarding her ex-partner's behavior were, in fact, not unfounded and she subsequently left the relationship.
But her recovery was challenging, as she continued to blame herself for the abuse. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she highlighted the complexities of emotional or psychological abuse, as victims are often made to feel that their suffering is diminished by an absence of physical violence. However, as Kendrick explained, psychological manipulation can be as damaging as domestic violence. "You don't have to believe that it might get physical for you to feel like you're allowed to leave, that you deserve to be treated better, deserve to feel safe," she stated.
Rebel Wilson was sexually harassed by a male co-star
Rebel Wilson stole the show as "Fat Amy" in "Pitch Perfect." Although the Aussie star is famed for often pushing comedic boundaries through her work, she has been quick to point out the difference between comedy that punches up and the kind that punches down. And in an interview with People in 2022, she opened up about a particularly traumatic experience with the latter.
Long before the #MeToo movement, Wilson starred in a film that saw a male co-star repeatedly insist he perform a sex act on her for supposed comedic effect. All the while, his friends watched in complicity. "He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she recalled. "It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterward — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career." Wilson lamented that she may have been better protected, and more likely to stand up for herself, had the traumatic experience occurred in the post-MeToo climate.
However, due to her background in law, the actor was able to use her smarts to document the toxic behavior in great detail. Subsequently, she warned others about the unnamed actor's predatory tendencies. "I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step," she explained. "And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior."
Adam Devine's ongoing health issues
Adam Devine previously told us that he almost passed on his iconic "Pitch Perfect" role. But we can't imagine anyone other than Devine playing the acapella aficionado whose acid tongue is matched only by his perennially beaming face. For Devine, humor has been an instrumental outlet for channeling his personal turmoil.
When he was 11, he was hit by a cement truck while heading to the convenience store, dragging him under the wheel and severely mangling his body. All but one of his bones were broken and he suffered a punctured lung; there was also a risk of both his legs being amputated. After being placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks, he spent the next two and a half years in and out of the hospital and had to use a wheelchair. Appearing on "Armchair Expert," he credited the incident with propelling him towards a comedy career. "I couldn't do anything ... anytime anyone would, like, make fun of me, my dad was like, 'You can't get into fights so you gotta punch them back with your words,'" he explained. "Like, think of some funny things to say."
Unfortunately, the actor's health issues have been ongoing. In 2024, his wife, Chloe Bridges, revealed on her Instagram story (via Sportskeeda) that Devine has been suffering from chronic pain and muscle spasms. Doctors are still struggling to figure out what's wrong with Devine, who underwent numerous tests and surgeries the previous year.
Brittany Snow's eating disorder struggles
Chloe Beale is one of the only Barden Bellas to eagerly welcome newbie outsider Beca into the group. Brittany Snow plays Chloe with warmth and empathy, a reflection, perhaps, of her own experiences of feeling like an outcast.
Snow has been open about her struggles with anorexia, which first manifested when she was a 12-year-old child actor on "Guiding Light." In a 2007 interview with People, Snow said that she felt compelled to look thin for the camera, an obsession that was exacerbated by her perfectionist personality. Accordingly, the youngster went on her first diet and became dangerously underweight. "You can starve for only so long," she reflected. "I started eating, and depression kicked in. I wasn't getting 'Gosh, you've lost so much weight!' And that wasn't okay." She began self-harming as a result of the shame she felt over not losing more weight.
After living with anorexia for nine years, the actor was hospitalized and began therapy. Turning 30 was a major catalyst for the actor's recovery, as she suddenly realized that she had spent her entire life on a diet. "So I began eating well to take care of myself ... I realized that my health and happiness were way more important than being at the gym all the time," she told Shape. Sadly, following her recovery she discovered that two of the women she'd befriended while in the hospital had died of anorexia. Snow now campaigns for mental health awareness.
Skylar Astin watched his mom suffer from breast cancer
With his adorkable charm, Jesse stole Beca's heart in "Pitch Perfect." The character was expertly played by Broadway vet Skylar Astin. Away from the cameras, though, he has grappled with the pain of caring for a parent with cancer.
In a 2021 interview with Survivor Net, Astin revealed that his mom, Meryl Lipstein, was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was just starting to break out into acting. His work commitments meant that he wasn't always able to accompany his mom to all of her appointments and surgeries. Although Lipstein encouraged her son to pursue acting, he often felt overcome with shame and guilt. "She flew to Baton Rouge when I was filming the first Pitch Perfect," he recalled. "She actually had a wig on, that was the first time I saw her going through chemo. In hindsight, I am like: 'Should she have been flying? Was I a bad son to allow it?'"
Accordingly, Astin has made it his mission to give his mother unwavering support, just as she did for him. Over a decade since her diagnosis, Lipstein is in remission as of 2023. On Instagram, Astin raised awareness for Stand Up to Cancer with a tribute to his mom, whom he declared was his inspiration. "This #MothersDay, I Stand Up for my mom ... and all the other moms out there who have been affected by cancer," he wrote. "My mom is an exemplary mother in EVERY way!"
Anna Camp survived an abusive relationship
Aubrey may be the domineering control freak of the Barden Bellas, but behind the scenes, it's Anna Camp who's been on the receiving end of controlling behavior. In 2020, she wrote an essay for September Letters, in which she opened up about surviving an abusive relationship. An unnamed former partner would constantly yell at Camp and try to manipulate her; eventually, the abuse also turned physical.
She described having her phone confiscated, being forcibly locked out of her home, and being violently assaulted. For a long time, she saw no way out of the relationship. "I was caught up in the cycle of apologies and forgiveness," she wrote. "I wanted to be able to love him. But the relentless verbal assaults were exhausting. So much so that I would be driven to collapse into bed for hours with no words left to give." The relationship had a lasting impact on Camp, as she continues to ruminate on what happened to her. Her abuser, she conceded, likely doesn't give his behavior a second thought.
After much soul searching, she made the brave decision to listen to her gut instinct and leave her partner. In 2021, she gave herself a metaphorical medal for surviving the abuse, encouraging others in coercive relationships to do the same. "Never let anyone throw your trauma in your face and use it against you," she wrote on Instagram. "Hold onto your courage."
Utkarsh Ambudkar missed out on roles due to substance misuse
Utkarsh Ambudkar as beatboxing rapper Donald was one of the underrated stand-out performances of "Pitch Perfect." But Ambudkar is grateful for his success, having survived a particularly dark period in his life some years earlier.
A talented rapper, Ambudkar was set to star as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," penned by his pal Lin Manuel Miranda. But he lost out on the highly coveted (not to mention lucrative) role as he was in the throes of substance misuse, and he was replaced by Leslie Odom Jr. In an interview with Deadline, he reflected on missing out on work due to substance misuse. "My mistakes have been huge," he admitted.
Speaking to The New York Times, he attributed his illness to low self-esteem and a desire to be accepted as a person of color, thus seeking validation through destructive means. In 2014, he got sober, but witnessing the success of "Hamilton" was incredibly painful for Ambudkar. Although he initially saw the musical as a reminder of what he deemed his biggest failure in life, he eventually looked at missing out on the role in a more positive light. "Dude, what a gift," he mused. "You almost drank yourself to death, and now here is such a clear, painful, concise, deep wound for you to see the importance in staying sober." After beating himself up for so long, he made his Broadway debut in Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme" in 2019.
Infertility made Elizabeth Banks feel like less of a woman
As one half of the commentator pairing John (played by John Michael Higgins) and Gail, Elizabeth Banks provided comedic relief as acapella groups took the stage in "Pitch Perfect." Years later, Banks' riotous performance — and her acerbic commentary — still live rent-free in our heads. While giving the role her all, the actor was privately struggling with the pain of infertility.
The actor has two sons, Felix and Magnus, whom she welcomed in 2011 and 2012, respectively. Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, used a surrogate after previously suffering a miscarriage. "The one true hurdle I've faced in life is that I have a broken belly ... years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, were all unsuccessful," Banks told Lucky (via Marie Claire). The actor swiftly found herself being judged for her decision to use a surrogate. "People don't understand my choices, but I don't feel I owe anybody any explanation," she told Net-a-Porter in 2019. The actor hoped her story would help others struggling with infertility and seeking alternative routes to parenthood.
Appearing on "Call Her Daddy" in 2022, Banks conceded that her inability to give birth left her feeling like less of a woman, having attempted IVF seven times with no success. "My fertility was something that I had to mourn," she said. "I had to grieve for it." In turn, she rejected the notion that fertility is tantamount to a woman's worth.
Hana Mae Lee was subjected to racism in Hollywood
Truth be told, not everything in "Pitch Perfect" has aged particularly well, and one of the film's biggest criticisms lies in its depiction of Asian Americans. One of the only Asian characters in the movie, Lilly Onakuramara (Hana Mae Lee) is depicted as timid to the point of being nearly inaudible.
Lee has been frank when discussing the bigotry she's faced in Hollywood as an Asian woman. In a 2012 sit-down with Young Hollywood, she revealed that she didn't encounter much discrimination when growing up in the San Fernando Valley, to the point that she rarely even thought about her race. It wasn't until she entered the entertainment industry that she began experiencing racism. "I was told that I should do martial arts because I was Asian," she said. "Or that I should go out for the Samurai role. And I had no idea what they were talking about! I'm a comedian! ... It's such a shame that racism exists."
Through her work, Lee said she has been able to reclaim this prejudice, turning her experiences into comedic material. Speaking to Nylon, she pointed out the absurdity of studio execs' racist assumptions. "I was like, 'Samurai? I'm not even good at ninja stuff," she mused. "[There are] people really trained in martial arts — I am a yellow belt in tae kwon do, dude. Like, for self-defense.'"
Malaria almost killed Rebel Wilson
Much like co-star Adam Devine, it was a traumatic event that led to Rebel Wilson pursuing a comedy career. When she was 18, Wilson volunteered as a youth ambassador in Mozambique. One morning, she woke up with 50 mosquito bites and was subsequently diagnosed with malaria.
Wilson became gravely ill and was admitted to the ICU, where doctors put her on a cocktail of drugs that caused intense hallucinations. "I got malaria and almost died," she told Metro in 2012. "When I was in the hospital the drugs made me lose my hearing and I started hallucinating for two weeks. All I can remember is this hallucination where I was an actress winning an Oscar at the Academy Awards and, instead of doing an acceptance speech, I did an acceptance rap." She mused that her loved ones thought she had lost her mind when she revealed that she wanted to drop her plans to become a lawyer and pursue acting instead. But the teen was sure of her destiny.
By her early 20s, Wilson had already written her first play. "I was very ill and when you have to lie down for a month it makes you think about life," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2002. The star added that her illness, as debilitating as it was, turned out to be a blessing in disguise, and also toughened her up so she'd be able to survive the cutthroat entertainment industry.
Anna Kendrick's father died of liver cirrhosis
In November 2022, Anna Kendrick's father, William, died aged 75. During an appearance on "Armchair Expert" the following January, Anna opened up about her dad's death for the first time and acknowledged that much was left unspoken between the two. The actor had previously spoken to Elle about her parents' divorce, which occurred when she was 15; she argued that the divorce was necessary as her parents' relationship was unhealthy.
Although William had been ill for quite some time, suffering from end-stage liver cirrhosis as well as heart problems, the actor conceded that she could never admit that her dad would die. Accordingly, in the last couple of years that her father was alive, Anna and her brother spoke about his declining health in vague terms. "We don't talk about anything," she reflected. "So, you know, there were these kind of very vague but somehow very serious updates happening all the time and we couldn't really read between the lines and figure out what are we talking about."
She said that these issues were worsened by the fact that doctors were unable to give her a clear timeline of when to expect the call that her dad had died. In many ways, the actor said, the person her father used to be was lost long before he passed. "You visit and you're also like, 'Oh, a fraction of what will be lost is already lost,'" she said.
Ben Platt was cyberbullied after Dear Evan Hansen
In addition to playing the nerdy Benji in "Pitch Perfect," Ben Platt is famed for starring as the titular protagonist in the hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen." He reprised the role for the 2021 film adaptation, but his casting was met with a hefty backlash. Platt was 27 at the time of filming, spawning much ridicule from online commentators, some of whom argued that he looked more like the principal than a high school student. When Platt attempted to defend the casting choice, he was simply met with more mockery.
The bullying deeply affected the star. "It was definitely a disappointing experience, and difficult, and it definitely opened my eyes to the internet and how horrific it can be," he told The New York Times. "You'd think, after doing "Dear Evan Hansen" onstage for four years, I would have already known that." It should be noted that casting people in their late 20s (or even early 30s) as teenagers is routine in Hollywood; for instance, the ageless Bianca Lawson was 31 when she played a 16-year-old in "Pretty Little Liars."
Two years later, Platt again found himself on the receiving end of hate when neo-Nazi protesters attempted to disrupt his musical "Parade," which deals with antisemitism. "I think both in terms of specifically anti-Semitism and in terms of just the horrors of social media and online mob mentality, it feels all too contemporary," Platt told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Rebel Wilson's chronic illness left her infertile
Rebel Wilson has been open about her multiple health struggles. When she was 20, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, which caused her to gain weight and subsequently suffer from emotional eating. According to a 2019 study, PCOS is an endocrine disorder that can cause insulin resistance, weight gain, and infertility. "Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage," Wilson told E!. "I like being all sizes."
In 2021, she was devastated to find out that she's infertile. "I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post, "but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya ... I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."
During an Instagram Live (via The Independent) she discussed being gaslighted by doctors, who claimed that her fertility issues would improve if she lost weight. Desperate to be a mom, she decided to lose weight and freeze her eggs. However, she received even more distressing news. "I'd lost a huge amount of weight and been through 3 surgeries at that point and [had] no viable embryos," she told People. "It was devastating." But she refused to give up her dream of becoming a mother, and in November 2022, an elated Wilson announced that she had welcomed her first child via a surrogate.
If you or anyone you know needs help with an eating disorder, substance misuse, or may be the victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
-
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
-
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).