Simon From 7th Heaven Is Unrecognizable Today

If you were alive during the 1990s, chances are you've seen at least a few episodes of the hit show "7th Heaven" about the trials and tribulations of the Camden family. The family-centric show, which starred Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, Barry Watson, Mackenzie Rosman, and David Gallagher, among others, aired from 1996 to 2007 on The CW (then known as The WB). If you've ever wondered whatever happened to the cast of "7th Heaven," we have news on one cast member: David Gallagher, who played the youngest son, Simon Camden.

Today, Gallagher is committed to his career and regularly appears in roles on film and television in addition to nabbing voiceover work in video games and animated series. So, even if you haven't seen Gallagher on your screen in the past few years, you may have heard his voice!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gallagher said he enjoys playing characters different from ones he's played before. "I look to challenge myself with a character that's not like myself or anything I've done before," he said. "I'd like to be that chameleon ... I want to be that actor that surprises you when you see him in a project, and you go, 'Yes! I love that guy. He's in this? Awesome.'" And some of these roles are certainly different from that of Simon Camden. In fact, Gallagher also looks completely different than he did in his "7th Heaven" days.