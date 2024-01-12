What We Know About Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell

The following article contains references to sexual assault, child abuse, and suicide.

Few duos are as infamous as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein, once an esteemed financier, and Maxwell, a British socialite, toppled all the way down the social ladder when it came to light that they had been involved in the sex trafficking of minors. Epstein's social demise started as early as 2006 when he faced charges of soliciting prostitution. He pleaded guilty in 2008 but spent a mere 18 months in prison — during which he was allowed to go to his office during the day as part of a work-release program. While Epstein's reputation was in tatters, Maxwell's was still relatively unscathed, but that all changed more than a decade later.

These days, it's impossible to hear Maxwell and Epstein's names without experiencing some degree of horror. After it came to light in 2019 that the couple had been involved in sex trafficking, using Epstein's island, Little Saint James, as their base of operations, the media started uncovering, piece by piece, the atrocities that had been committed by the duo over the course of nearly two decades.

Due to the vile acts for which they were charged or convicted, Epstein and Maxwell's relationship remains a subject of curiosity. While it is still shrouded in some mystery, Epstein and Maxwell's victims have given the public a glimpse into the inner workings of their relationship. To say that it was complicated is an understatement.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).