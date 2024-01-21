The Tragic Life Of Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow burst onto the music scene with her 1993 album, "Tuesday Night Music Club." The up-and-coming artist won three Grammys in recognition of her debut success, and that was just the beginning. Herfame continued to grow as she released 10 additional albums, earned six more Grammys, and accrued a stunning net worth. In 2023, the singer-songwriter's place in history was secured when Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Career accomplishments aside, life has been far from easy for this iconic musician. Over the years, Crow has faced some serious health concerns. In 2006, after a high-profile breakup with Lance Armstrong, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. To make things even more difficult, Crow had to deal with invasive paparazzi during treatment. Fortunately, the cancer was caught early and Crow was successfully treated with a lumpectomy and radiation. Then, in 2012, she was diagnosed with meningioma, a benign brain tumor. It was discovered after Crow was concerned about experiencing memory loss onstage. However, at the time, she was advised that surgery was unnecessary. Instead, watchful waiting was advised.

In addition to health and relationship difficulties, Crow has dealt with sexual harassment and mental health concerns. However, despite these struggles, Crow has maintained a positive outlook. After her cancer treatment, she vowed to prioritize self-care and banish her inner critic. "You've got to experience everything in [pain] so you will come out of the other side stronger and more aware," Crow explained to The Guardian in 2019.