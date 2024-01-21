The Tragic Life Of Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow burst onto the music scene with her 1993 album, "Tuesday Night Music Club." The up-and-coming artist won three Grammys in recognition of her debut success, and that was just the beginning. Herfame continued to grow as she released 10 additional albums, earned six more Grammys, and accrued a stunning net worth. In 2023, the singer-songwriter's place in history was secured when Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Career accomplishments aside, life has been far from easy for this iconic musician. Over the years, Crow has faced some serious health concerns. In 2006, after a high-profile breakup with Lance Armstrong, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. To make things even more difficult, Crow had to deal with invasive paparazzi during treatment. Fortunately, the cancer was caught early and Crow was successfully treated with a lumpectomy and radiation. Then, in 2012, she was diagnosed with meningioma, a benign brain tumor. It was discovered after Crow was concerned about experiencing memory loss onstage. However, at the time, she was advised that surgery was unnecessary. Instead, watchful waiting was advised.
In addition to health and relationship difficulties, Crow has dealt with sexual harassment and mental health concerns. However, despite these struggles, Crow has maintained a positive outlook. After her cancer treatment, she vowed to prioritize self-care and banish her inner critic. "You've got to experience everything in [pain] so you will come out of the other side stronger and more aware," Crow explained to The Guardian in 2019.
Crow was sexually harassed as a back-up singer
Sheryl Crow got her first taste of stardom when she went left her first job as a music teacher, moved to Los Angeles, and eventually became a back-up singer on Michael Jackson's 1987 World Tour. Unfortunately, she also experienced sexual harassment from Jackson's manager, Frank DiLeo, during the 16 months she performed on the tour. As DiLeo pursued Crow, he tried to manipulate her by offering to bolster her career or damage her prospects of stardom to get to submit to his advances.
Despite DiLeo's intimidating behavior, Crow sought legal help. Sadly, however, she was dismissed by an entertainment lawyer who didn't see DiLeo's actions as problematic. Speaking to CBS News in 2022, Crow recalled the attorney asserting, "Some people would consider themselves lucky to find themselves in this position." Reeling from the lack of support, Crow struggled with depression for approximately six months.
While Crow didn't candidly talk about being harassed by DiLeo until her 2020 audio memoir "Words + Music," she did reference the experience on "Tuesday Night Music Club." "What Can I Do For You" has dark lyrics that delve into an abuser's psyche. At the time, Crow could not have foreseen her debut album's success, and, in "The Na-Na Song," she even used DiLeo's name while referencing his devious conduct. After her musical efforts led to stardom, DiLeo dangled the possibility of a lawsuit, though he never followed through with legal action.
Crow's struggled with bandmates, mental health, and a stalker fan
In 1994, Sheryl Crow's "Tuesday Night Music Club" bandmates were offended when she told David Letterman the lyrics to "Leaving Las Vegas" were based on her own life. The song was inspired by a book by John O'Brien, a friend of one of the band members. When O'Brien committed suicide soon after, his friend falsely implicated Crow as part of the reason, even though O'Brien's family asserted this accusation was false. O'Brien's suicide deeply affected Crow. "I just went into a hole," she recalled in her documentary, "Sheryl." The Letterman incident also ended the relationship between Crow and Kevin Gilbert, her then-boyfriend/bandmate. In the mid-'90s, Gilbert tragically died from autoerotic asphyxia.
Crow herself has struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts throughout her career. "There was a time . . . when every night I would f***king pray that I wouldn't wake up," Crow admitted to Rolling Stone in 1996. While creating her 2002 album, "C'mon, C'mon," Crow experienced a resurgence of these difficulties and contemplated jumping out the window of her apartment.
Then, in 2012, Crow had safety concerns when a fan named Philip Gordon Sparks accused her of theft and breaking and entering. After these social media posts, Sparks allegedly announced his intention to use gun violence. To protect herself and her family, Crow went to court and received a three-year restraining order against Sparks.
