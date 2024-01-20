Inside Michelle Obama's Friendship With Kathleen Biden

In "The Light We Carry," by Michelle Obama, the former FLOTUS was pretty clear on how much she valued friendships, explaining that she took great care to make and keep friends. The mother of two wrote, "I am a dedicated planner of group outings, getaway weekends, tennis dates, and one-on-one walks along the Potomac River."

One friend who often had "regular morning dates to walk by the river" with Michelle was Kathleen Biden, Hunter Biden's ex-wife. Michelle and Kathleen's friendship dates back to Barack Obama's 2009 to 2017 presidency. The women started off as exercise buddies, attending in-house workout classes like SoulCycle and Solidcore.

As their friendship progressed, they set out time to meet for drinks and dine at restaurants. They even accompanied each other on vacations with friends and family. This friendship undoubtedly helped Michelle through the tough years as the First Lady, but it wasn't a one-sided relationship. When Kathleen began to experience public marital troubles towards the end of the Obamas' tenure, her friendship with Michelle became a key tool for surviving the storm.