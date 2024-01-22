General Hospital Star Matt Cohen's Personal Struggles Were Deeper Than We Knew
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) continues to share insightful, thought-provoking, and sometimes deeply personal interviews on his mental health awareness YouTube series, "State of Mind." In an episode posted on January 21, 2024, he spoke to former castmate Matt Cohen, who played Dr. Griffin Munro. Fans enjoyed this interview on "SOM" in which Cohen candidly revealed details of his life, particularly about his mental health while on "General Hospital."
Cohen left the soap in 2019, with a few brief appearances afterward. The most recent was on December 21, 2022, when he called Ellie Trout (Emily Wilson) on the phone, which hinted that they were dating. Before that, in September 2022, Cohen posted a brief video on Instagram of him in his car exclaiming that he had a good day, and he panned the camera down to a piece of paper that read "GH Crew." This got fans excited and had them wondering if he was bringing Griffin back to Port Charles. However, his scene was all too brief and there hasn't been any news saying that he's returning since.
Cohen explained that his time on "GH" took a toll on his family life. "I didn't know how to deal with all that was on my plate: being a new dad, signing a major contract role on a show," he admitted to Benard. He further noted that his character Griffin dealt with a lot of heavy drama and immersive emotions which he would sometimes bring home with him.
Cohen feels communication is key for good mental health
On "State of Mind," Matt Cohen continued to explain about the dark period in his life when he was on "General Hospital." At the time, he approached Maurice Benard for help because he was losing his identity in his character. Benard got him to speak to someone about his issues, and Cohen subsequently made a shocking revelation. "I am not afraid to say I've thought suicide," he stated. "I think everybody thinks it and is afraid to speak about it. I am a person that doesn't think I could have done it because I felt the responsibility to exist for my wife and kid."
His need to be there for his family overrode his dark thoughts, and he stated, "Having a family saved my life." The sense of responsibility for them would often remove him from any dark places that his mind would wander into. Cohen then put a great emphasis on the importance of talking about one's feelings.
The two actors also lamented the deaths of former "GH" stars Tyler Christopher (Nikolas Cassadine) and Billy Miller (Drew Cain). Cohen felt if they just had someone to talk to, things might have worked out differently. "You have to talk and you gotta communicate because nobody's gonna just save you," Cohen said. "If you don't put yourself out there, you're alone. And until you do it, you don't know that you can be something other than alone."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org