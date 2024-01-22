General Hospital Star Matt Cohen's Personal Struggles Were Deeper Than We Knew

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) continues to share insightful, thought-provoking, and sometimes deeply personal interviews on his mental health awareness YouTube series, "State of Mind." In an episode posted on January 21, 2024, he spoke to former castmate Matt Cohen, who played Dr. Griffin Munro. Fans enjoyed this interview on "SOM" in which Cohen candidly revealed details of his life, particularly about his mental health while on "General Hospital."

Cohen left the soap in 2019, with a few brief appearances afterward. The most recent was on December 21, 2022, when he called Ellie Trout (Emily Wilson) on the phone, which hinted that they were dating. Before that, in September 2022, Cohen posted a brief video on Instagram of him in his car exclaiming that he had a good day, and he panned the camera down to a piece of paper that read "GH Crew." This got fans excited and had them wondering if he was bringing Griffin back to Port Charles. However, his scene was all too brief and there hasn't been any news saying that he's returning since.

Cohen explained that his time on "GH" took a toll on his family life. "I didn't know how to deal with all that was on my plate: being a new dad, signing a major contract role on a show," he admitted to Benard. He further noted that his character Griffin dealt with a lot of heavy drama and immersive emotions which he would sometimes bring home with him.