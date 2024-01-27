Tragic Details About Wade Robson's Life

Michael Jackson faced abuse allegations in 1993, but Wade Robson spoke in the "Smooth Criminal" singer's defense against claims he molested Jordan Chandler. Robson claimed nothing had occurred between himself and Jackson. "I was excited by the idea of being able to defend him. And being able to save him," Robson said in the documentary "Leaving Neverland" (via People) of his decision to speak out.

Robson testified on behalf of Jackson again when he was on trial in 2005 for the alleged molestation of Gavin Arvizo. Jackson was later acquitted. But in 2019, Robson said in "Leaving Neverland" (via Esquire) that he had been reluctant to speak against Arvizo — and Jackson tried to convince him otherwise. "At some point, I worked up the courage to tell Michael that I don't want to testify. I remember silence on the phone for a while," Robson said. "He said, 'I understand it's really hard, and it's tough to go through this with all of the media and everything, but we can't let them do this to us. We can't let them take us down. Us, us, us."

In a chat with Vanity Fair in 2020, Robson again explained why he had defended Jackson despite his own abuse. "I loved Michael, and I was trying to save him. So many things were going on at the same time: fear, shame, confusion, and love," he explained. He also told the publication he felt he was left with "no choice."