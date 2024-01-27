Lisa Kudrow's Son Is All Grown Up And Stunning

Lisa Kudrow and her husband, Michel Stern, are parents to their son, Julian Murray Stern, and he has changed Kudrow's life. "Nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother," she told People in 2018. Motherhood has allowed her to tap into her emotions — even making it easier to tackle challenging acting scenarios. "It's filled me up more for emotional things," Kudrow said of becoming a parent (via AZ Central). "That's a really good thing! With moments like crying, there are so many different things you can do if being in a scene doesn't get you crying. Just about anything about my child makes me cry."

The "Web Therapy" actor has also experienced another side to parenting: fear. "Being a mom made me fear for the first time in my life. The stakes felt huge," she told Redbook. "I thought I was going to wake up and know exactly what to do, and I was very disappointed when I didn't."

Stern and his relationship with his famous mom is interesting, and he has followed in her footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry — although he currently prefers to be behind the camera, which is perhaps not surprising, because he was raised away from the limelight. Meet Julian Murray Stern, Lisa Kudrow's only child.