Steve Harvey's Daughters Weren't Happy About His Romance With Marjorie In The Beginning

Steve Harvey has seven kids: four biological children from his first two marriages, and three adopted children. His adopted children are his wife, Marjorie Harvey's, biological children, whom he adopted after the couple got married in 2007. However, there was some tension among the blended family. In fact, Steve's daughters (Brandi Harvey and Karli Harvey Raymond) and Marjorie's daughters (Morgan Harvey Hawthorne and Lori Harvey) didn't think the couple should get married at first.

In a 2023 interview with Shannon Sharpe on his show "Club Shay Shay," Sharpe asked how difficult it was to mix the two families into one. Harvey candidly said, "Oh, that s*** hard." He explained how he and Marjorie got all of their children together in Memphis to bond. Steve continued, "And all the girls went bowling and came back and decided they didn't want us to get married and said they don't think it's the right thing to do. And they need more time to get to know us."

However, Steve didn't think they had the right to tell him what to do regarding his relationship. When Sharpe asked, "So, how did you win them over?" Harvey replied, "I didn't." He continued to explain, "Some of the relationships is really good. Some of them is just, they cordial." Steve added that all the Harvey sons in the blended family are close.