Steve Harvey's Daughters Weren't Happy About His Romance With Marjorie In The Beginning
Steve Harvey has seven kids: four biological children from his first two marriages, and three adopted children. His adopted children are his wife, Marjorie Harvey's, biological children, whom he adopted after the couple got married in 2007. However, there was some tension among the blended family. In fact, Steve's daughters (Brandi Harvey and Karli Harvey Raymond) and Marjorie's daughters (Morgan Harvey Hawthorne and Lori Harvey) didn't think the couple should get married at first.
In a 2023 interview with Shannon Sharpe on his show "Club Shay Shay," Sharpe asked how difficult it was to mix the two families into one. Harvey candidly said, "Oh, that s*** hard." He explained how he and Marjorie got all of their children together in Memphis to bond. Steve continued, "And all the girls went bowling and came back and decided they didn't want us to get married and said they don't think it's the right thing to do. And they need more time to get to know us."
However, Steve didn't think they had the right to tell him what to do regarding his relationship. When Sharpe asked, "So, how did you win them over?" Harvey replied, "I didn't." He continued to explain, "Some of the relationships is really good. Some of them is just, they cordial." Steve added that all the Harvey sons in the blended family are close.
When their children were concerned about becoming one family, Marjorie had kind words
Something sweet about Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey's relationship is that they dated in the past before going their separate ways. Steve's bodyguard is actually the one that brought them together again. Although they loved each other very much, their children's concerns made things harder. Steve and Marjorie talked about the difficulties of combining families in a 2016 interview with People.
When their children voiced concerns about the relationship, Harvey said something similar to what he told Shannon Sharpe. Harvey told the outlet, "I said, 'Look, you don't like it? Deal with it. I don't need y'all's permission.'" Marjorie said, "When you're dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken." However, she and Steve were aware that they were meant to be together, so she tried to help their children understand: "But I just told them, 'Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn't have before, don't let that interfere with what you can have now.'" Marjorie added, "Now, we're Mom and Dad to everybody."
The Harveys are also grandparents to seven grandchildren. However, there was some speculation that Steve's family life was getting too complicated in 2022.
An insider claimed there was trouble in the Harvey household because of Lori
In 2022, sources told Radar Online that drama amongst Steve Harvey's family members was causing him strife. Supposedly, some of the siblings in the Harvey family were envious of Lori Harvey due to her being most well-known (in part because she has been linked to stars such as Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris).
"[Steve] did the right thing adopting Marjorie's kids and loves them like his own, but there's a lot of dissension among the blended Harvey clan," a source said. There was also apparently some drama between Marjorie Harvey and Steve's ex-wives. Regarding Steve's family, an insider claimed, "They're driving him crazy!"
That wasn't the only time the internet buzzed about Steve's personal life either. According to Entertainment Weekly, there were rumors that Marjorie had cheated on Steve, but both of them denied such a thing. Marjorie shared an Instagram post linking to an article titled "How to Handle Being Lied About." Then, at the 2023 Invest Fest, Steve told the crowd, "Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine. Marjorie's fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine" (via TikTok). Entertainment Weekly reported that Steve also said, "Sometimes you wanna respond ... But I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip." He likely won't respond to any gossip about his family either.