How Jamie-Lynn Sigler Felt About Reviving Her Sopranos Character For Her Chevy Commercial
When you woke up this morning, did you remember that 2024 marks 25 years since "The Sopranos" premiered on HBO? After debuting in January 1999, the series became a hit and the lives of Tony, Carmela, their kids Meadow and AJ, and the inner workings of a mob in New Jersey became must-see television.
In the opening sequence of the series, Tony Soprano drives his 1999 Chevy Suburban through highways and streets as he smokes a cigar, and scenes of New York and New Jersey flash by outside his window. The song "Woke Up This Morning" by the British band Alabama 3 plays in the background, and the opener became a staple through the six seasons of the show.
In 2022, Chevrolet decided that iconic drive was worth repeating, and put Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Meadow Soprano's original portrayer, behind the steering wheel of their first Chevy Silverado EV for a Superbowl commercial. She had a lollipop instead of a cigar and an EZ-Pass instead of a tollbooth stop, but scene for scene, the trip was the same one Tony took. "I had chills," Sigler told USA Today about channeling her Soprano past. "I said [to the crew], 'Guys if we wanted to, I could jump right back into Meadow.'"
The commercial was like a reunion for the star
"I played that character for 10 years, and I always wondered what it would be like, where she is in her life," Jamie-Lynn Sigler reflected to The Hollywood Reporter. When the actor was tapped to appear in the Chevy Superbowl commercial that mimicked the opening credits for her hit series "The Sopranos," she had no trouble channeling the show's character — and even gave a hint as to what Meadow might be up to. "Despite all of her rebellion and all of her frustration, she was her father's daughter," she mused. "And if anyone was capable of running things at some point, it was definitely Meadow."
When it came time to film the commercial, it was like old-home week for Sigler. The creator of "The Sopranos," David Chase, was called in to oversee the production, and cinematographer Phil Abraham, who shot the original opening credits that aired on HBO, was behind the camera. Sigler's on-screen brother, actor Robert Iler, who played AJ Soprano, also had a cameo in the ad.
Sigler shared that her TV dad, Tony, along with his portrayer, the late James Gandolfini, would be happy with the commercial. "All he ever wanted for Robert and I, in particular, was to just be OK and be financially safe and well," she shared with USA Today. "This commercial shows that we are. Meadow and A.J. are, but Robert and Jamie are as well."
Sigler would be Meadow again in a heartbeat
When the Chevy Superbowl commercial aired, fans of "The Sopranos" emerged in full force, bringing along with them the question on whether or not we would ever get to see Meadow Soprano in action as the potential new boss in the New Jersey mob scene. Jamie-Lynn Sigler was quick to offer her services, noting if the show's original creator, David Chase, asked her to reprise her role, she wouldn't even hesitate. "I don't think that David could get the full sentence out before I would jump in and say, 'Yes!'" she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.
She also shared with "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" she would love to revisit her time with the cast members of "The Sopranos," if even for just one week of filming. "Give me one episode right now. Just drop me back in for a couple days." Her episode of choice would be family-centric, with any of the Sopranos joining her.
In the meantime, the actor is satisfying her HBO family cravings by co-hosting the podcast "Not Today Pal" with Robert Iler, who played brother AJ. The two have remained close over the years, and the hug they shared in that Chevy commercial was genuine. "We were kids and we grew up on that show, and so this just takes you right back," she told People about sharing more screen time with Iler. "We couldn't have asked for a cooler experience."