How Jamie-Lynn Sigler Felt About Reviving Her Sopranos Character For Her Chevy Commercial

When you woke up this morning, did you remember that 2024 marks 25 years since "The Sopranos" premiered on HBO? After debuting in January 1999, the series became a hit and the lives of Tony, Carmela, their kids Meadow and AJ, and the inner workings of a mob in New Jersey became must-see television.

In the opening sequence of the series, Tony Soprano drives his 1999 Chevy Suburban through highways and streets as he smokes a cigar, and scenes of New York and New Jersey flash by outside his window. The song "Woke Up This Morning" by the British band Alabama 3 plays in the background, and the opener became a staple through the six seasons of the show.

In 2022, Chevrolet decided that iconic drive was worth repeating, and put Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Meadow Soprano's original portrayer, behind the steering wheel of their first Chevy Silverado EV for a Superbowl commercial. She had a lollipop instead of a cigar and an EZ-Pass instead of a tollbooth stop, but scene for scene, the trip was the same one Tony took. "I had chills," Sigler told USA Today about channeling her Soprano past. "I said [to the crew], 'Guys if we wanted to, I could jump right back into Meadow.'"