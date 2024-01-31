Steve Harvey And Mo'Nique's Longtime Feud, Explained
Talk show host Steve Harvey and actor Mo'Nique Angela Hicks' feud goes back to Harvey publicly attacking her for how she chose to stand up for herself. After acting in the 2009 movie "Precious," directed by Lee Daniels and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, Mo'Nique refused to promote the film for free. Because of this, she was labeled difficult and alleged that she'd been "blackballed," making it difficult to get new jobs.
Then in 2018, the actor asked fans to boycott Netflix because she felt she'd been treated unfairly. She accused the streaming service of racism and gender bias for offering her $500,000 while they offered millions to comic acts like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Amy Schumer. In response, Steve Harvey, who'd known Mo'Nique since the early 1990s, commented on the fiasco during a show: "My sister [Mo'Nique] has burned too many bridges, and there's nothing I can do for her now."
Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey had it out at his show in 2019
In 2019, Steve Harvey and Mo'Nique Angela Hicks had a tense conversation about their differences on an episode of "Steve." Speaking about her feud with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, she claimed that Winfrey and Perry had admitted she wasn't in the wrong. Mo'Nique also brought up Steve's comment about her burning too many bridges: "Steve, do you know how hurt I was?" she asked.
However, in Harvey's opinion, she stopped being the victim due to her actions. He pointed to her 2018 call for a Netflix boycott, stating that her stance had been unclear as she hadn't been specific about if she wanted people to protest physically, turn Netflix off, or stop subscribing. He also mentioned that Mo'Nique had used offensive words on stage in relation to Daniels, Winfrey, and Perry. However, the actor was unapologetic, restating that none of the trio, including Harvey, publicly defended her even though they supported her privately. In response, Steve Harvey said one of the most controversial things he's ever said: "I cannot, for the sake of my integrity, stand up here and let everybody that's counting on me crumble so I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way."
Steve Harvey's feud with Mo'Nique extends to her husband, Sidney Hicks
In May 2022, Mo'Nique Angela Hicks called Steve Harvey out during a stand-up performance, tagging him a "moth******er." Harvey responded the next month, stating that he didn't care. "You trying to sound profound now. But really, girl?" (via Steve Harvey FM). Mo'Nique also spoke on her beef with Harvey during a 2024 interview with The Root. She stated that, though Harvey was her brother, some people in the industry could do and say what they wanted but didn't want anyone talking back.
Mo'Nique also alleged that Harvey had called her husband "a little fanatical" due to some statements Sidney made during a meeting with the producers of Steve Harvey's Morning Show, "Steve." When the producers began discussing how much they paid Harvey, Sidney reportedly said, "Please don't share that man's business with us because if you share his business with us, you'll share our business with someone else." Harvey also allegedly told Mo'Nique, "Mo, your husband can't be out here flexing like he do. He can't be who he is when he come out here."