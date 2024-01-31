Steve Harvey And Mo'Nique's Longtime Feud, Explained

In 2019, Steve Harvey and Mo'Nique Angela Hicks had a tense conversation about their differences on an episode of "Steve." Speaking about her feud with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, she claimed that Winfrey and Perry had admitted she wasn't in the wrong. Mo'Nique also brought up Steve's comment about her burning too many bridges: "Steve, do you know how hurt I was?" she asked.

However, in Harvey's opinion, she stopped being the victim due to her actions. He pointed to her 2018 call for a Netflix boycott, stating that her stance had been unclear as she hadn't been specific about if she wanted people to protest physically, turn Netflix off, or stop subscribing. He also mentioned that Mo'Nique had used offensive words on stage in relation to Daniels, Winfrey, and Perry. However, the actor was unapologetic, restating that none of the trio, including Harvey, publicly defended her even though they supported her privately. In response, Steve Harvey said one of the most controversial things he's ever said: "I cannot, for the sake of my integrity, stand up here and let everybody that's counting on me crumble so I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way."