Meghan Markle Isn't Worried About Archie And Lilibet Potentially Being Labeled Nepo Babies
It's a pretty common occurrence for celebrities to be criticized as "nepotism babies" — individuals who have succeeded primarily due to their parents' fame. Many artists dislike and strive to avoid this label, but Meghan Markle disclosed to Variety in 2022 that she isn't particularly concerned about her children receiving it. Meghan told the outlet that she would be supportive if her children wanted to pursue careers in entertainment despite the potential public scrutiny.
"There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit," she explained. Her focus, she clarified, is on her children's personalities, ensuring they grow up to be "multidimensional, interesting, kind, [and] creative people." The mother of two added that her children's happiness is the most important thing to her. So far, however, neither of the Sussex children has reportedly expressed an interest in Hollywood. Instead, Prince Harry mentioned during a 2022 speech at the Invictus Games that Archie was more interested in being a pilot, astronaut, or Kwazii from Netflix's "Octonauts."
Harry and Meghan Markle have similar parenting goals
Judging by Prince Harry's remarks at the 5th Invictus Games opening ceremony, the Sussexes are united in their priorities for their children. Harry's biggest advice for his son, Archie, focuses more on character than anything else: "No matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most."
The Sussexes are diligent in instilling proper manners in their children, emphasizing the importance of saying "please" and "thank you." So far, their efforts seem to be paying off. Allison P. Davis of The Cut observed that then-three-year-old Archie was already discussing the importance of bravery and overcoming fear.
Meghan and Harry's united parenting front is visible to their friends, too. An exclusive from People reveals that a friend of the couple noted that they parented in sync. "Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids. They are still such a team."
Meghan Markle has one fear for her children
Meghan Markle may not be apprehensive about the "nepo baby" tag, but this doesn't mean she is without fears. The Sussexes participated in a mental health summit organized by Project Healthy Minds, where Meghan shared her concerns about her children growing up in the age of social media. "I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change, and this will be in front of them," she confessed.
The event aimed to provide a platform for families who have lost loved ones to cyberbullying. "You can hear the stories again and again, and it's still going to have the same emotional impact because it's just that devastating," Meghan said. However, she added that the achievements of "Project Healthy Minds" give her hope and energy. With Harry and Meghan officially out of the royal family, the couple has lent their voices and money toward research for making the internet safer for children.