Meghan Markle Isn't Worried About Archie And Lilibet Potentially Being Labeled Nepo Babies

It's a pretty common occurrence for celebrities to be criticized as "nepotism babies" — individuals who have succeeded primarily due to their parents' fame. Many artists dislike and strive to avoid this label, but Meghan Markle disclosed to Variety in 2022 that she isn't particularly concerned about her children receiving it. Meghan told the outlet that she would be supportive if her children wanted to pursue careers in entertainment despite the potential public scrutiny.

"There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit," she explained. Her focus, she clarified, is on her children's personalities, ensuring they grow up to be "multidimensional, interesting, kind, [and] creative people." The mother of two added that her children's happiness is the most important thing to her. So far, however, neither of the Sussex children has reportedly expressed an interest in Hollywood. Instead, Prince Harry mentioned during a 2022 speech at the Invictus Games that Archie was more interested in being a pilot, astronaut, or Kwazii from Netflix's "Octonauts."