How On-Screen Rivals Matthew Perry And Tom Selleck Got Along Behind The Scenes Of Friends

During its decade-long run, "Friends" boasted a litany of guest stars, like Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Tom Selleck. For 10 episodes across Seasons 2, 3, and 6, Selleck played Dr. Richard Burke, an ophthalmologist who has a relationship with Monica (Courteney Cox). While Richard is friends with Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) during his initial appearances, later in the series he discovers that he and Chandler both have romantic feelings for Monica.

Throughout his career, Selleck has had starring roles on shows like "Magnum, P.I." and "Bluebloods." Prior to "Friends," he hadn't worked on a show with a studio audience since "Taxi" in 1978. While Selleck was impressed by the "Friends" cast's camaraderie, he felt nervous as a new person on the show. "I was scared to death," Selleck admitted to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022. Fortunately, he had actors like Cox and Perry to help him feel comfortable.

Romantic rivalry story arcs aside, Selleck and Perry had a close connection on the set. Although his character is friends with Monica's parents, in real life, Selleck had a bond with Perry's father, actor John Bennett Perry. Selleck made a point of asking Perry about his dad whenever he guest-starred on the sitcom. "And he'd always smile and we'd catch up," Selleck reminisced to USA Today. The "Magnum, P.I." actor first met Perry's dad when he was beginning his acting career. "Almost any commercial or pilot I went out on, there was John," he said. "We became real good friends."