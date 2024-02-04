HGTV Fans Were Less Than Impressed With Gwyneth Paltrow's Celebrity IOU Episode

HGTV's "Celebrity IOU" has featured a varied catalog of celebrity guests throughout its many seasons. From Melissa McCarthy's fan-favorite family reno in Season 1 to the controversial Kardashian backyard makeover in Season 3, these high-profile guests and their projects have definitely been hit or miss for avid followers of the series.

Gwyneth Paltrow's July 2021 episode is a prime example of a controversial installment in the Property Brothers-hosted series. While some fans have deemed it one of the best "Celebrity IOU" guest appearances, others thought Paltrow's attitude came off as disingenuous and even questioned the scale of her chosen renovation. Rather than truly being about home improvement, the appearance seemed more like a vehicle for promoting Paltrow as a personality.

"Most of these celebrities come off fake as f**k," one Redditor commented on a thread about Paltrow's episode. "[They're] trying to come off as sincere and relatable [and] instead just look like a**holes." With the award-winning actor and Goop founder being such a controversial figure in the media, it's not surprising that her HGTV episode is equally as contentious.