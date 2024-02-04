The Wild Gift Kirstie Alley's Co-Stars Gave Her When She Joined Cheers

Entering the fold of an iconic television show like "Cheers" five seasons into the game would be daunting for an actor of any caliber, let alone a fairly unknown name like Kirstie Alley. But such was the case for the rising actor who joined the beloved ensemble cast in its sixth season in 1987. And while her on-screen reception might not have started with a bang, her first pre-show dinner with the rest of the "Cheers" crew certainly did.

While at a "Cheers" reunion at the 2023 ATX TV Festival, Alley's co-stars, George Wendt (Norm) and John Ratzenberger (Cliff), revealed the surprising gift the "Cheers" cast gave Alley ahead of her first show taping (via People). Realizing that they hadn't gotten anything for their new colleague to commemorate the occasion, the actors started brainstorming who could go out and grab a small present for the newcomer.

Ted Danson was busy and Rhea Perlman said no, so the task was left to Wendt and Ratzenberger. Their bullseye idea? A shotgun from a sporting goods store.