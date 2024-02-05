Bob Odenkirk Isn't Keen On The Monarchy Despite His King Charles Connection

Seconds after "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk expressed his disdain for the British monarchy, he was informed that he was, in fact, a distant relative to those very royals. While on an episode of "Finding Your Roots," a PBS show in which celebrities learn about familial connections of others and their own, Odenkirk responded to the news of his over-the-pond relatives in the only way a comedian would: a giant guffaw.

"Finding Your Roots" host Henry Louis Gates Jr. began the conversation by asking Odenkirk what he thought about the monarchy, to which Odenkirk replied with less than stellar reviews. "I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that, you know? I feel like it's a little twisted," Odenkirk said during his interview.

"Oh, really?" Gates responded incredulously. With a smirk, the PBS host informed Odenkirk that he, born in 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, and King Charles III, born in 1948 in Buckingham Palace, were 11th cousins.