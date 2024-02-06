What We Know About Olivia Flowers' New Boyfriend, Alex

Olivia Flowers has grown into her place on "Southern Charm" since her start on the show, and it doesn't look like she's going to be leaving the spotlight anytime soon. Her involvement in "Southern Charm" may have posed a potential problem for her new boyfriend, Alex, who had no idea what the show even was when she met him. In the December 2023 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Flowers detailed what it's like dating someone outside of the "Bravosphere" and if he would ever join the cast of the show.

"I don't know [if Alex would appear on 'Southern Charm']. We haven't talked about it yet. He's very much, like, 'do what you need to do' kind of guy. It doesn't seem like he would be interested in being on, but he's very supportive. I think if there was a time where it would work or make sense, he probably would."

Flowers expressed optimism about the future of her relationship, confirming that "so far," she feels like he could be the one. Fans of "Southern Charm" might want to keep a close eye out, as Flowers' new man could be the next new face to appear on the show if all goes well.