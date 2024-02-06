What We Know About Olivia Flowers' New Boyfriend, Alex
"Southern Charm" has been serving up drama and entertainment for years on Bravo, giving dedicated viewers a glimpse into the who's who of South Carolina. The "Gone With The Wind"-inspired reality show follows up-and-coming members of Charleston's elite as they go through the ups and downs of life, including dates, breakups, and lots and lots of arguments. The series was so popular upon its premiere that it inspired three spin-off series; "Southern Charm: Savannah," "Southern Charm: New Orleans," and "Southern Hospitality."
Since "Southern Charm" has been on Bravo for a while, many cast members have come and gone since it premiered in 2014. Original cast members Craig Conover and Shep Rose are still going strong on the show, but new faces seem to arrive every season. Olivia Flowers joined in season 8; she dated fellow cast member Austen Kroll on and off during the season, but it never amounted to a relationship. Since then, Flowers' love life has been kept relatively private, but fans' curiosity was sparked when she revealed she had found a new beau.
Flowers met her new boyfriend at a wedding
Olivia Flowers' love life was the focus of her first season on "Southern Charm" as she got involved with Austen Kroll. Despite their connection, his recent breakup with Madison LeCroy followed them around, and they broke up before the season 8 reunion. Since then, Flowers kept her love interests to herself, until she appeared on a November 2023 episode of Nick Viall's podcast "The Viall Files" and dished about her new boyfriend.
"His name's Alex [and] he's from Dallas," she told Viall. "We met at a wedding. I was my dad's date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I'm walking in by myself, late, and Alex was the usher and he's like, 'Can I walk you down the aisle?' I was like, 'It's a little soon, but OK.'"
Flowers explained on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in December 2023 that Alex works in finance in Dallas. So while they are currently living in different places, his job is remote, so he visits her regularly in Charleston.
Flowers' boyfriend is supportive of her reality TV status
Olivia Flowers has grown into her place on "Southern Charm" since her start on the show, and it doesn't look like she's going to be leaving the spotlight anytime soon. Her involvement in "Southern Charm" may have posed a potential problem for her new boyfriend, Alex, who had no idea what the show even was when she met him. In the December 2023 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Flowers detailed what it's like dating someone outside of the "Bravosphere" and if he would ever join the cast of the show.
"I don't know [if Alex would appear on 'Southern Charm']. We haven't talked about it yet. He's very much, like, 'do what you need to do' kind of guy. It doesn't seem like he would be interested in being on, but he's very supportive. I think if there was a time where it would work or make sense, he probably would."
Flowers expressed optimism about the future of her relationship, confirming that "so far," she feels like he could be the one. Fans of "Southern Charm" might want to keep a close eye out, as Flowers' new man could be the next new face to appear on the show if all goes well.