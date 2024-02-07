Donald Trump Has A Reputation As A Wedding Crasher

Donald Trump may not have had any control over his exclusion from Chelsea Clinton's wedding, but he put contingencies in place to avoid being blocked from similar events taking place on his properties. An old wedding brochure for Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, reportedly stated that he "will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple." It also added that the "Apprentice" host might even take some pictures with them (via Town & Country magazine).

That's exactly what happened to couple Kristen and Tucker Gladhill at their wedding reception in June 2017. The then-president joined the festivities around 10:30 pm, prompting cheers of "USA! USA! USA!" from his supporters among the guests. The bride described the incident as "an honor to have the person who's running the free world come show up at our wedding."

In 2019, he attended another wedding at his NJ golf club. But this time, the couple was definitely happy to have him because Trump was the theme complete with American flags and specially made Trump dollars for their guests. The proudly Republican couple, Nicole Marie and PJ Mongelli, were ecstatic at his brief appearance and even sent four invitations before the big day.