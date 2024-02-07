Donald Trump Has A Reputation As A Wedding Crasher
Remember when Donald Trump was so offended about not receiving an invite to Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding that he tried to force his way in? Well, it turns out that wasn't a standalone event, as Trump seems to have a thing for attending weddings he wasn't invited to. Bill and Hillary Clinton were invited to Donald and Melania Trump's wedding in 2005, so the controversial politician clearly assumed that he would make the long guestlist of American celebrities and high rollers at Chelsea's nuptials, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Barbra Streisand.
However, as the big day drew closer, the former president reportedly decided to be proactive about it and contacted Doug Band, a top member of the Clinton Foundation, to make sure. "I'm supposed to be at the wedding, Doug," Donald told him, before demanding to know where the venue was, as Joe Conason revealed in his book, "Man of the World: The Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton" (via Politico). Unfortunately, he didn't get a direct answer. Trump then called a different Clinton staff member in an attempt that also proved futile. Ultimately, he didn't attend.
Trump was a big hit at two Bedminster weddings
Donald Trump may not have had any control over his exclusion from Chelsea Clinton's wedding, but he put contingencies in place to avoid being blocked from similar events taking place on his properties. An old wedding brochure for Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, reportedly stated that he "will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple." It also added that the "Apprentice" host might even take some pictures with them (via Town & Country magazine).
That's exactly what happened to couple Kristen and Tucker Gladhill at their wedding reception in June 2017. The then-president joined the festivities around 10:30 pm, prompting cheers of "USA! USA! USA!" from his supporters among the guests. The bride described the incident as "an honor to have the person who's running the free world come show up at our wedding."
In 2019, he attended another wedding at his NJ golf club. But this time, the couple was definitely happy to have him because Trump was the theme complete with American flags and specially made Trump dollars for their guests. The proudly Republican couple, Nicole Marie and PJ Mongelli, were ecstatic at his brief appearance and even sent four invitations before the big day.
He badmouthed Biden after crashing another wedding
Donald Trump steals the show at any wedding he crashes and takes every opportunity to express himself. This was certainly the case at John and Megan Arrigo's March 2021 event at Mar-a-Lago, which Trump also managed to turn into a press conference. Among other things, the former president threw some disses towards Joe Biden, who also had strong words for Trump on his refusal to concede his loss in the 2020 election. The outspoken politician also pointed out several issues in the country, juxtaposing America's situation to how it was when he was in charge.
Trump then asked the crowd, "Do you miss me yet?" to which they cheered in response (via TMZ). Considering that the Arigos were campaign donors, it's not a shock that their guestlist was filled with Trump fans. At their wedding, he also took advantage of his present fan base to express his anger with the election results once again: "They said 'get 66 million votes, sir, and the election's over.' I get 75 million, and they said — well, you know, you saw what happened." Trump finished off his speech by complimenting the couple and adding that it was a privilege to attend their nuptials.