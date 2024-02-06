Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: All About The Health Condition That Put King Charles III In The Hospital

Buckingham Palace might be notorious for trying to keep the secrets of the royals who walk its hallowed halls, but recently, its new monarch, King Charles III, opened up to the public about a corrective procedure he would be undergoing to treat an enlarged prostate. This marked the new monarch's first public health concern since he became the new king.

Naturally, royal pundits were concerned about King Charles' health, but the palace assured the public that the monarch's condition was benign. In the medical world, Charles' diagnosis is known as benign prostatic hyperplasia. This is not exactly something men discuss in casual conversation, and yet, it's incredibly common. According to the NIH, if you're a man between the ages of 51 and 60, you can rest assured that 50% of your peers deal with this condition. In men who are 80 and older, that number rises to 90%. Maybe it should be something men discuss more often, and now that Charles has been so open about his diagnosis, that might just start happening more frequently.

A palace source told ABC News that the king hoped sharing his diagnosis would raise more awareness, and we'd say he was successful. The NHS' webpage on prostate enlargement saw a 1,061% uptick in visitors the day after the king announced his diagnosis. According to a palace statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Charles is pretty chuffed that he managed to raise awareness. In that spirit, let's take a closer look at his diagnosis.