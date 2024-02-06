Kylie Kelce Backs Important Message In Dove's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial
When Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce made history as the first brothers on opposing teams during the Super Bowl in 2023, the Kelce family off the field faced increased attention. While that attention to their family may have died down after the game was over, it's definitely back now. Considering the public's interest in the relationship between superstar singer/songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, renewed attention has come to the Kelces. That includes Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason, center for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis' older brother. Kylie seems to be using that increased attention to help promote a fantastic and important message of body confidence for young girls via a partnership with Dove, and that message is going to get even more attention as it's the focus of Dove's 2024 Super Bowl commercial.
Kylie posted the announcement of her partnership with Dove on her Instagram page and explained why she was working with them: "Did you know that 45% of girls drop out of sports due to low body confidence? Let's change that."
Kylie Kelce has first-hand experience with the challenges young female athletes face
Dove worked with Nike to create the Body Confident Sport initiative, and what's particularly great about it is that it isn't just a hashtag or an awareness campaign. It's actionable items that can be used by coaches of 11-17-year-old girls to help boost their confidence, and it's all backed by scientific research. The self-paced, online learning modules help people better understand body image and its connection to sports, how to help combat negative body image, and how to increase self-esteem and confidence both on and off the field.
Kylie Kelce is uniquely positioned to help champion this cause with experience in it from multiple perspectives. While she might be best known for being married to NFL player Jason Kelce, she's an athlete in her own right. Kylie played field hockey in high school and college, and she's a field hockey coach at her high school alma mater. Kylie also has three daughters with her husband Jason.
The role of a coach can be vitally important in a young girl's life. "These young women are looking up to you in a space that [...] you have found joy in," Kylie explained to Women's Health. "I feel like sometimes young girls listen to their coaches a little more than they listen to their moms." Since not all coaches have the tools to talk to and support their young female athletes, this program could be a game changer.
Kylie Kelce is working to be a good role model for girls in her life
Kylie Kelce went on Good Morning America and talked about one of the ways that she tries to encourage a positive body image in both her daughters and the girls that she coaches. "I am hyper-aware of how I talk about myself and my body," Kylie said. "I think it's important to model that positive body talk about yourself because then they are taking that away from what you're doing." Talking the talk and walking the walk — we love to see it.
In Kylie's Instagram post about the initiative, commenters raved about how much they loved the Super Bowl Dove ad. One person noted why this year's Super Bowl was such a good time for the commercial, since Taylor Swift is likely to be there, "you couldn't have timed this partnership any better with the amount of young women who will no doubt be watching the Superbowl, many for the first time."
Another wrote about how needed this initiative is with an example from her own life, "Love this. My daughter quit dancing because she didn't want to stare at herself in the mirror at even 8 years old. Body confidence worries are starting at such an early age now." While another said, "This is amazing! I had tears and my heart was proud all at the same time. Ty for doing this for all the girls ... of all ages!"