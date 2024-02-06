Kylie Kelce Backs Important Message In Dove's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial

Dove worked with Nike to create the Body Confident Sport initiative, and what's particularly great about it is that it isn't just a hashtag or an awareness campaign. It's actionable items that can be used by coaches of 11-17-year-old girls to help boost their confidence, and it's all backed by scientific research. The self-paced, online learning modules help people better understand body image and its connection to sports, how to help combat negative body image, and how to increase self-esteem and confidence both on and off the field.

Kylie Kelce is uniquely positioned to help champion this cause with experience in it from multiple perspectives. While she might be best known for being married to NFL player Jason Kelce, she's an athlete in her own right. Kylie played field hockey in high school and college, and she's a field hockey coach at her high school alma mater. Kylie also has three daughters with her husband Jason.

The role of a coach can be vitally important in a young girl's life. "These young women are looking up to you in a space that [...] you have found joy in," Kylie explained to Women's Health. "I feel like sometimes young girls listen to their coaches a little more than they listen to their moms." Since not all coaches have the tools to talk to and support their young female athletes, this program could be a game changer.