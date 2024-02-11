The Aftermath Of Steve Harvey's Famous Miss Universe Mix-Up Was More Serious Than We Knew

The year was 2015, and Colombia and the Philippines were involved in a rivalry so contentious that it spurred an onslaught of death threats, bomb threats, and a need for round-the-clock armed security. No, we're not talking about a global conflict — we're talking about the time that TV personality Steve Harvey infamously mixed up the winners of the Miss Universe competition.

If this scandalous mid-aughts flub slipped your mind, allow us to remind you. As the emcee for the Miss Universe pageant, Harvey was tasked with announcing the overall winner. Instead of crowning the actual winner Miss Philippines (Pia Wurtzbach), however, Harvey crowned Miss Colombia (Ariadna Gutiérrez), who was selected as the first runner-up.

What might've seemed like an overwhelmingly harmless slip of the tongue turned into quite the nightmare for Harvey. In fact, Harvey revealed that his mistake cost far more than a beauty queen's bruised ego. The mix-up resulted in Harvey requiring 24/7 security at his home and a self-imposed avoidance of Colombia as a vacation destination.