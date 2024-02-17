How A Routine Surgery Almost Ended In Disaster For HGTV's Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa, former co-host of HGTV fan-favorite "Flip or Flop," got very candid in his book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life." He detailed how he struggled with addiction, went through a divorce, and faced some serious health scares. In 2013, the celeb received both testicular and thyroid cancer diagnoses, which sounds quite scary. However, El Moussa completed the recommended course of treatment and is now in remission.

Unfortunately, cancer wasn't even the most frightening medical condition he would face. Nearly nine months after getting a clean bill of health post-cancer surgery and radioactive iodine treatment, the father of three slipped discs in the lower portion of his spine, resulting in the pinching of his sciatic nerve. The condition can be extremely painful and make it difficult to complete most, if not all, daily activities. After having to drastically increase how many painkillers he was taking each day, El Moussa decided to undergo surgery on his back.

Once again, the doctors gave him the all-clear and sent him home post-operation. But, as El Moussa explained to People, "The catheter they had inserted at the hospital caused my urethra to close up. It should have been checked before I was sent home, but it wasn't. My urethra had swollen shut." As a result, he had an extreme backup of fluid in his body. "No matter what I did, I couldn't get relief. I couldn't go to the bathroom," he confesses.